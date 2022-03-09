Denon Home Subwoofer adds some oomph to your home cinema setup

Denon Home is now complete. The multi-room system has just added a subwoofer to its ranks, alongside the Denon Home 150 / 250 / 350 wireless speakers and Sound Bar 550.

The Denon Home Subwoofer connects to the other devices in the ecosystem wirelessly via wi-fi. Like other Denon Home devices, it features HEOS Built-in, making pairing a doddle. That also means you can adjust settings for output level, low-pass filter and phase within the HEOS mobile app.

It has the same minimalist aesthetics as the rest of the Denon Home range, and should fit most interior schemes without looking like a blot on the landscape (unless you've gone full Changing Rooms, that is). And like the other Denon Home speakers, it gives you access to all the streaming bigwigs like Spotify, Amazon Music HD, Deezer and Tidal.

You can stream tracks to it over wi-fi, AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth. And with support for 192kHz/24-bit and DSD 2.8/5.6MHz files, your tunes should sound pretty sweet.

HEOS isn't limited to Denon devices either: the Denon Home Subwoofer is compatible with AV receivers, hi-fi systems and soundbars from Marantz too. (Think of HEOS as a challenger to the likes of Sonos and Bluesound.)

The other Denon Home devices have fared well in our reviews, so we look forward to putting the Subwoofer through its paces. It's available to buy now for £449/€499 (international pricing is TBC).

MORE:

Go deep with the best subwoofers for giving bass to music and movies

Check out the best speaker packages money can buy

Spread music through the house with the best multi-room systems