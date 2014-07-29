With a price tag of £40, the SB Infernos come with 4cm full spectrum Neodymium drivers to deliver the audio. Meanwhile, the lightweight headband and "plush earpads" have been designed for comfort.

A detachable microphone with in-line volume gaming is also included as part of the headset, with audio quality enhanced further when hooked up to a Sound Blaster internal sound card with CrystalVoice.

And Creative also says the microphone can be detached from the SB Infernos if you wanted to use them for watching videos or listening to music from your PC, Mac or other smart devices when not gaming.

Creative's Long Chye Low says the SB Infernos concept originated from "a vision to create an affordable gaming headset that took full advantage of our audio hardware present in the gamers' system".

"Enter the SB Inferno, a comfortable gaming-tuned headset with 115 dB/mW sensitivity – very powerful for its class – designed to perform with various audio playback devices," added Chye.

