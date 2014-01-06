One of the more eye-catching speakers at CES Unveiled for 2014 is the ClearView Audio Clio wireless Bluetooth speaker.

Eye-catching in part as you can't really see this "invisible speaker" from a distance – it uses a 1mm thin sheet of acryclic glass to create the sound.

The electronics are all housed inside the compact base unit alongside the 2in woofer and stereo dipole speakers, while the curved acrylic glass resonates to create the sound waves.

The ClearView Clio supports Bluetooth for wireless music and also has a 3.5mm minijack connection to support wired devices.

The glass may be only 1mm, but the base unit is 8.3cm deep and 32cm wide and 24cm tall.

ClearView Audio is based in Boston in the US, and the Clio, sure to be one of many, many Bluetooth speakers at CES 2014, is available in silver, dark bronze and charcoal. It is on sale in the US for $350.

by Joe Cox

