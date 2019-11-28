Bose Black Friday: get the lowest price on popular QuietComfort 35 II headphones

We're well into the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals now, and Bose is sure to be one of the most in-demand brands. But you don't have to wait to make a saving, oh no.

In the US, the Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds are down to just $170, while In the UK the Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds are reduced to a very tempting £114.

Those after a pair of Bose's famous wireless noise-cancelling over-ears are now catered for in the Black Friday sale too, with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (the latest pair in the QuietComfort range) now down to new low prices in both the UK and US.

Peter Tyson is offering them for £229 (RRP £329) in the UK while several US retailers are currently listing them at $250 (RRP $350) – as shoppers can see, and click through to, in the deals box below.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II deliver good sound with lots of detail, plus a battery life of 20 hours with a wireless connection, or 40 hours of just noise-cancellation.

With the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones – a four-star product in our previous in-house tests – you can expect three levels of noise cancellation, Alexa voice access to music and information, a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear voice pick-up and hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, plus personalised settings through the Bose Connect app.

If you're an iOS user, you can also experience Bose AR, an audio-only version of augmented reality. To be clear though, Bose AR enhanced apps are currently available for iPad and iPhone users only, although Android apps are apparently in development.

Want the very best wireless headphones around right now? We rate the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones - and you can make sure you get the cheapest possible price, with our dedicated page for the best Sony WH-1000XM3 deals.

