Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: 4K, OLED, LG, Samsung

It's that time again: the first day of Amazon Prime Day TV deals are live. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is a 48-hour sales extravaganza between 21st and 22nd June and there are already plenty of great TV deals.

There are serious discounts across the board, ranging from cheap 4K TVs (including Roku and Fire TVs) to more premium OLED TVs and QLED panels. And thanks to the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership. Sneaky.

But, as with all sales, not every deal is as good as it may first appear. Just because a TV is heavily discounted doesn't mean you should go ahead and buy it. Also, prices fluctuate during the course of the year so you want to be sure a Prime Day price is a proper saving. Stick with us, and we'll take you to all the genuine bargains.

Here's a look at the top deals so far, and what to expect when it comes to the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021...

Prime Day TV deals

Philips 58in 4K Ambilight TV £749 £549 at Amazon (save £200) There are yet more savings to be had on the 58-inch version. You'll get the same tasty specs: three-sided Ambilight, a direct LED backlight, 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Fantastic value. You can also save £170 on the 65in version.View Deal

Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR TV £799 £639 at Amazon (save £160)

Expect all the apps and services under the sun, a terrifically usable interface, and good value from this 65-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision HDR support. Alternatively, save £70 on the 50-inch version which can be yours for £429.View Deal

Sony A8 65-inch OLED TV £2399 £1799 at Amazon (save £600) The Sony KE-65A8 majors on realism and authenticity thanks to its OLED panel and Sony's Pixel Contrast Booster, which promises more vibrant lifelike colours. It's a smart-looking TV, too. Get it before the 48-hour Prime Day sale ends.View Deal

Philips 55OLED805 £1500 1149 at Currys (save £350)

An excellent picture performance, strong sound, Ambilight and an aggressive price combine to make this What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner one of the best TVs we've tested – especially at this price.View Deal

Samsung 55in QLED TV £1599 £1075 £999 at Amazon (save £76)

This 2020 model (QE55Q80T) started out at £2000 so it's now under half price. It's a step down from Samsung's 2020 flagship 4K TV but represents an excellent mid-range choice and is great for next-gen gaming.View Deal

LG OLED55CX OLED TV £1799 £1185 at Richer Sounds (save £614)

LG's superb CX was brand new for 2020 but that didn't stop Amazon taking £600 off the usual price ahead of Prime Day.View Deal

Hisense 50in 4K TV £450 £350 at Amazon (save £100)

This was one of last year's best Prime Day TV deals in terms of pure bang for buck. It's a 4K HDR TV with a full smart platform that includes big hitters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer. A lot of TV for the money – and already discounted ahead of Prime Day 2021.View Deal

Panasonic 50in 4K TV £499 £428 at Amazon (save £71)

Despite the low price, this 43-inch 4K model (TX-50HX580B) boasts support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, plus a bespoke operating system that features the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It looks tempting thanks to this early Prime Day TV deal.View Deal

Sony 49in KD-49X70 4K TV £699 £457 at Amazon (save £242)

The X70 was Sony's 2020 entry-level 4K TV. Despite its newness, Amazon slashed £100 off the price off this edge-lit HDR set last Prime Day. It's been even more generous this year, knocking over £200 off.View Deal

LG 48in OLED48CX 4K TV £1279 £1198 at Amazon (save £81)

The trailblazing 48-inch version of the excellent 2020 LG CX is available with a big discount (it originally went on sale at £1500). The Sony A9 trumps it for picture and sound, but the LG CX is more feature-packed and more affordable. A great early Prime Day bargain.View Deal

Do you need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day TV deals?

Amazon offers non-Prime members a healthy choice of TV deals but if you want to shop the deepest discounts, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription. The good news is that Amazon typically offers Amazon Prime free trials in the run-up to Prime Day. There's no lock-in contract, either, so you can cancel at anytime.

The retail giant will once again offer Prime members £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when they spend £10 on small business products in Amazon’s store between the 7th and 20th June. More than 300,000 sellers globally are included in the promotion – more than twice as many as last year.

It's also worth remembering that most major retailers operate price-matching policies. That means you'll see plenty of unofficial 'Prime Day' TV deals pop up at stores such as Currys, John Lewis and Richer Sounds. As ever, whether you're after a crisp 4K HDR picture or exceptional streaming smarts, we'll be searching high and low for the best Prime Day TV deals across the UK's most trusted online retailers.

What Prime Day TV deals can you expect in 2021?

From Monday 7th June 2021, Amazon devices such as Echo, Fire TV and Ring will be discounted by up to 50 per cent. Indeed, the deals have already kicked off with four months of Amazon Music Unlimited free for new subscribers and Prime members can get up to 50 per cent off selected movies and TV shows through Prime Video.

When it comes to Prime Day TV deals, Amazon likes to keep its cards close to its chest but a quick look at last year's offers could hint at what's coming your way this month...

Since Amazon carries a superb selection of top-tier TVs from brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Hisense and Phillips, there should be plenty of high-end discounts. Last year, for example, the 65-inch Samsung QE65Q950TS 8K TV dropped from £5999 to £4999 – a huge £1000 drop. There was also £400 off Sony's KD-55A8, the Japanese firm's top 2020 OLED.

We saw plenty of major markdowns when it came to the best cheap TVs, too. The 55-inch Hisense 55AE7000FTUK went for just £368, while the Samsung UE43TU7100, one of the company's cheapest 4K sets, dropped to £349. In some cases, we saw TVs going for less than half their original RRP.

We fully expect Amazon to pick up where it left off in October, and depending on the supply of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, we could see some huge discounts on the best gaming TVs. We could even see deals on Samsung's first-ever crop of Neo QLED Mini LED TVs.

Last but not least, it's well worth keeping an eye out for this year's time-limited 'Lightning' deals. The criteria for these deals are as follows:

1. At least 20% or £50/€50 (approx. AU$80) less than the current site price.

2. Must match/beat the lowest price of the year.

3. Strong sales history.

4. 3.5+ star rating.

Lightning deals typically last around 24 hours but some can sell out much quicker. If you're after an affordable TV with a crystal clear LED screen and plenty of apps, keep an eye on Amazon's deals page.

