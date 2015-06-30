The long-awaited Apple Music streaming service is now live, launching with the release of iOS 8.4 which is available as a free download now.

The update enhances the Music app, bundling the Apple Music service, Beats 1 radio and your own music collection.

Beats 1, Apple's new internet radio station, began broadcasting at 5pm - and is free to all Apple users.

Zane Lowe hosted the first show on Beats 1, with Eminem set to be the first superstar guest. Dr. Dre, Ellie Goulding, Elton John and Pharell will also be hosting their own shows.

MORE: Apple Music vs. Spotify, Tidal and alternatives

Following the three-month trial, Apple Music will cost £9.99 per month or £14.99 per month for a family subscription for up to six people.

As well as its £10 per month option, Tidal also offers CD-quality streams for £20 per month. There's no sign of CD-quality streams on Apple Music, nor any confirmation of the rumour that the service will offer 256kbps streams.

While you'll get access to the iTunes music library, Apple also has some exclusive streaming content, including Pharrell's new track Freedom, the Taylor Swift album 1989, and Dr. Dre's classic album Chronic.

The iOS update is available now on all compatible iOS devices.

MORE: Apple Music - everything you need to know

MORE: Apple Music review