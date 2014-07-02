Apple has announced an extra nine car manufacturers that will install the CarPlay infotainment system in their models.

The list includes: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Mazda and Ram.

German giants Audi said it will rollout their vehicles in Europe next year and in the USA in 2016.

The recent announcement brings the current total of car manufacturers committed to providing the service to 26.

Pioneer and Alpine have both said they will be producing displays for the system, with Pioneer's version due to be released this summer.

Apple CarPlay works with any iPhone with a Lightning connection and allows users to access their phone through a touchscreen display in the centre console of the car.

All manner of services can be accessed: music and podcasts; Spotify, hands-free calls and navigation via Apple Maps. The system can be controlled hands-free via Siri too, which will even read out notifications and messages.

