Amazon Prime Day deals to start on 13th October?

The date for the much loved (and now heavily delayed) annual sales event known as Amazon Prime Day may just have been revealed. According to the latest leak, you can expect the deals marathon to start on Tuesday 13th October (yes, a Tuesday – we don't make the rules).

How do we know this? Amazon has reportedly blacked out vacation days for full-time warehouse workers from 13th October to 20th October, (as first reported by CNET) and that timing falls perfectly in line with earlier rumours stating that Prime Day deals would happen in early October.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is happening a lot later than normal. July is when we typically see the annual Amazon deals event, but 2020 has not been an easy year, and Amazon has had to delay the massive (often frenzied) bargain bonanza to a time when it can run the event more safely and without detracting from more pressing deliveries.

Officially, Amazon still hasn't confirmed the dates for Prime Day 2020, only pointing to a fourth quarter time frame. But with 13th October now less than three three weeks away, (and in order to avoid Black Friday and Cyber Monday, in late November) the retail giant must vocalise the date soon.

So now we (almost) know the date, we can get prepared. Expect plenty of Prime Day counter-deals from retailers such as Walmart in the US, which launched its own Amazon Prime rivalling subscription, Walmart Plus, last week.

As always, we'll bring you all the news and best hi-fi and AV deals leading up to – and during – the big event.

