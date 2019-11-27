Amazon Black Friday: free Philips Hue smart bulb with Echo Plus deal

Will Amazon's Black Friday sale ever end? We certainly hope not, especially if Amazon keeps dishing up deals like this Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Philips Hue Bulb for $149.99.

That's a saving of $30 on the original price of $179.98, and a deal worth snapping up for anyone looking to finally start their smart home journey.

We're big fans of the Echo Plus (2nd Gen), rating it the full five stars. Even better, Amazon has thrown in a free voice-controlled Philips Hue smart bulb, so you can turn the lights on an off simply by using the power of your voice.

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) + Philips Hue Bulb $180 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $30 when you buy this Alexa speaker, which comes with a free Philips Hue smart light bulb. Blessed with superb sonics, powerful voice controls, the Echo Plus is both a wireless speaker and a smart home hub. Impressive in every respect, it earned a five star review in our tests.

The genius of the 2nd Gen Echo Plus is it's not merely an sophisticated smart speaker, but a sonic triumph in its own right. It features an 8cm neodymium woofer and a 2cm tweeter that pump out fantastic 360 degree sound that's rich, detailed and surprisingly spacious.

As well as being able to read you the weather forecast, football scores and latest news, the built-in Alexa voice assistant functions as a smart home hub to control compatible light bulbs (such as the Philips Hue bulb thrown in with this deal), wall plugs, thermostats and smart TVs.

Like your bass a little deeper? You can always pair it with another Echo Plus and the Echo Sub to create a proper stereo experience. But, even as single unit, the Echo Plus is a splendid performer. The sound alone justifies the $150 price point – the free smart bulb is a great bonus.

