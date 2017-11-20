Obviously we're devoting some time to finding you the best Black Friday deals around, but some are worth flagging up by themselves - and this is one.

Now £109.99 at Amazon, the new four-star Echo Plus has upgraded smart home functionality over the standard £70 Echo, giving it an edge for those wanting to build a truly smart home. Just say, "Alexa, discover my devices", and the Echo Plus will connect to compatible lights, plugs and other devices.

The deal also includes a Philips Hue White E27 Edison Screw Light Bulb (which can be controlled by the Echo). Anyone purchasing an Echo device can also get a TP-Link smart plug (RRP: £24.99) for £9.99, too.

In other Amazon Black Friday news, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet with Alexa is now only £30 (from £50), and its Fire TV Stick with Alexa has been reduced from £40 to £25.

Of course, it’s not only deals from the online shopping Goliath you should look out for in the coming days...

