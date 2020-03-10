Amazon UK deals 2020: the biggest and best savings

If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you'll know there are literally hundreds of deals to be had on a huge range of tech products, from cheap Bluetooth headphones to 4K TVs.

But are the deals any good? Well, not all of them, no. But we've done the hard work for you and sorted through all the Amazon deals to pick out the top bargains that are genuinely worth considering. And it might just be the ideal time to splash the cash on that big (or small) ticket item you've been thinking about.

As well as Amazon devices deals, the retail giant also offers Lightning Deals and a wide selection of deals under £15, so you don't need to spend a fortune to get yourself a bargain.

Read on for our round-up of the best Amazon deals, including the cheapest prices on Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices, cheap-as-chips 4K TVs, plus wireless headphones, wireless speakers, soundbars, and more.

Best Amazon deals

Philips 50PUS7304 4K Smart TV £1000 £400

You save £600 if you take Amazon up on this sensational deal today. It's a 50-inch, 2019 Philips TV for only £400. You've got three-sided Ambilight, 4K resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. We've seen it discounted a little – but never quite like this.View Deal

Sony 32in HD Ready HDR Smart TV £349 £249

If you're looking for a small screen for a second or even third room, then Amazon is offering a £100 saving on this decently specc'd, well-reviewed 32in TV. There's direct access to plenty of smart video apps as well as the benefit of HDR support.

View Deal

Sonos Beam £389 £369

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling £330 from £241

Samsung QE65Q90R 65in QLED TV £3799 £1899

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £399 £229

Sony NW-A45 High Resolution Walkman £180 £99.97

With 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM, DSD support and a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award, this is one well-spec'd budget hi-res music player.View Deal

Headphone deals

Sennheiser Momentum Free £170 £84 at Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum Free in-ears take all that's great about the M2 in-ears and place it in a wireless package. An unfussy design with six hours of battery life, they come with an in-line remote and mic. You'd get the same powerful and dynamic sound from the wired version – no small feat. View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless £280 £190 at Amazon

Perfect for exercise or other tangle-free fun, the Sennheiser's charge case extends the battery life up to 12 hours in total. They're sonically well balanced, full of detail and present a really clear and open soundstage. A serious saving to be had here.View Deal

AKG K92 over-ear headphones £50 £36

These detailed, smooth and rhythmically sound AKG over-ear headphones are the best budget wired headphones currently available to buy. "AKG strikes gold with these great value headphones" is what we said when these AKG headphones were £50, and now they're £14 off.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay E8 wireless headphones £275 £115

A very chic set of truly wireless buds from B&O. While they have been superseded by the 2.0 version (which offers Qi wireless charging support and slightly longer battery life) you still get two additional four-hour charges from the stylish leather case here. View Deal

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £34.99

Save a ridiculous amount of money on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life. Don't expect Sony-challenging sound but they look like a decent budget option.View Deal

Beats X wireless headphones £110 £79.99

Save 27% on the Beats X wireless headphones, that's a £30 discount on the original price. If you love the Beats look and sound that's a bargain but for everyone else, rest assured they do deliver impressive performance for the price.View Deal

B&O Beoplay H9i wireless headphones £329 £289

If you're in the market for a premium pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, the H9is tick a lot of boxes. Their design oozes luxury and includes touch controls and a proximity sensor to aid ease of use. Battery life is 18 hours.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £99

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

Grado GW100 Wireless on-ears £200 £159

Grado's first pair of wireless headphones deliver on the company's typical promise: a unique, love it or hate it design, but unarguably great sound quality. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II noise-cancelling headphones £330 £225

The QuietComfort range from Bose has always been dependable and these wireless, noise-cancelling smart headphones are predictably great on-the-go. At this price, they make for excellent companions, not least if you value top-class noise-cancelling.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling £330 from £241

TV deals

Philips 50PUS7304 4K Smart TV £1000 £400 at Amazon

Samsung 50-inch RU7100 4K Smart TV £549 £373

Save £180 on this bargain 2019 Samsung 4K HDR TV, which has built-in access to a superb range of apps and decent support for HDR technologies. It might be one of Samsung's budget panels, but it appears cracking value for money. View Deal

Samsung QE65Q90R 65in QLED TV £3799 £1899

Speaker deals

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom £90 £49.88

Smaller still (about the size of a coffee mug), this five-star budget Bluetooth speaker has good sound and a rugged build, making it an ideal travel speaker option. It's available in a range of colours, too.View Deal

Marshall Acton II Voice Bluetooth Speaker £270 £140 at Amazon

Big sound with decent bass and that classic Marshall design, with amp-like dials for controlling volume, bass and treble and a brushed metal button for source selection between wi-fi, Bluetooth and aux sitting on the top. Sonically, it didn't blow us away under intense scrutiny, but with 45% off, there's an awful lot to like... View Deal

Marshall Woburn Ltd ed. Bluetooth speaker £379 £239 at Amazon

Big in both stature and saving: a 37% discount on a speaker that brings auxiliary, optical, Bluetooth aptX and RCA connectivity to the party – all housed in a winsome, guitar-amp style package. Not one we've had in for a thorough appraisal, but we can't fault the aesthetic – or the stonking £140 saving. View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020 stereo speakers for £149 £119

These former Award-winning bookshelf speakers are a bargain at this price. While there are newer versions, these 3020s still deliver a refined, punchy sound. They aren't fussy in terms of connections or sound, so should fit with most music systems.View Deal

Home cinema deals

Sonos Playbase (white) £699 £579 at Amazon

What this Sonos soundbase offers is simplicity, style, a sonic upgrade over any flatscreen telly in existence and currently, a serious saving. You'll also get seamless, simple multi-room integration and almost limitless musical options. An ideal buy for Sonos fans – but you'll have to hurry. View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 Blu-ray player £400 £229 at Amazon

Logitech Harmony remote £299.99 £182 at Amazon

Remember universal remote controls? Logitech remembers. And in fact, turns out some rather nifty remotes for controlling multiple devices with one button press. A 37% saving makes this Amazon deal very tempting.View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 4K Upscaling Blu-ray player £270 £199

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winner, this is an impressive 4K Blu-ray that delivers a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price - it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.View Deal

Epson EH-TW650 Full HD projector £599 £528

The Epson EH-TW650 is a fantastic frills-free Full HD projector for anyone wanting a big screen on a budget. What's more, it scored five stars in our recent review.View Deal

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase for £299 £189

This excellent five-star soundbase features 80 watts of power, a built-in subwoofer and wide sound dispersion. While this enhances TV audio it'll also play music thanks to aptX Bluetooth connectivity. It sounds great, too.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £249

This excellent soundbar from Yamaha is a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Hi-Fi deals

Audio Technica AT-LP120XUSB £245 £209

This sturdy direct-drive turntable converts your favourite vinyl to digital files via a USB output. Expect plenty of midrange detail and top-end crispness, all nicely integrated.View Deal

Sony NW-A45 hi-res budget Walkman £180 £99

With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth, and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-specified budget portable music player.View Deal

Roberts Stream 94i radio £200 £169 at Amazon

This multi-talented radio brings DAB+, DAB, FM and internet radio to your home, and its built-in Bluetooth makes it ideal for use as a general wireless speaker. Most important, though, is its Award-winning sound. View Deal

Roberts Revival iStream 3 (Berry Red) £200 £189 at Amazon

It might look like a throwback, but this radio's feature set is thoroughly modern. It can play streaming services like Spotify and Tidal, has Bluetooth for wirelessly connecting to your phone, and its sound is suitably warm and welcoming.View Deal