Zverev vs Thiem live stream: how to watch the 2020 US Open Men's Final for free

Two weeks, 128 players and one disqualification of the top seed have brought us to the 2020 US Open Men's Final. The stage is set on the Arthur Ashe court at the Billy Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. Make sure you know how to watch an Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem live stream for free wherever you are.

Tennis fans in the UK and Ireland can catch the Zverev vs Thiem US Open Men's Final live stream for free on Amazon Prime Video. New subscribers can start a 30-day free trial of Prime Video. Prime Video costs £5.99 per month thereafter, while full Prime membership costs or £7.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN to access the US Open if you're travelling outside the UK.

Whoever prevails today to claim their first Grand Slam title, we will be seeing a new name on the trophy this year – and perhaps the most symbolic moment yet in the gradual passing of the mantle to the younger generation of top-seeded players.

Here's how to watch the 2020 US Open 2020 Men's Final live stream for free, and catch the action from anywhere in the world...

How to watch the 2020 US Open Final in UK and Ireland

Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2020 US Open Final in the UK.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember you'll need VPN to access your account if you're outside of the UK at the time of the US Open.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch the US Open for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video.

Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime (£7.99/month or £79/year), or Prime Video (£5.99/month) which will be enough to enjoy the whole of the US Open tennis for free.

You can cancel the free trial at any time during the 30 days. If you don't, you be bumped on rolling monthly contract. Naturally, you can cancel Prime or Prime Video membership at any time – there's no contract to worry about.

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Prime Video membership also includes: exclusive access to WTA (Women's), ATP Tour (Men's) and US Open Tennis Championships.

Want to know when a particular US Open match starts? Prime Video will publish the schedule and timings here.

How to watch the 2020 US Open Final from abroad

Trying to access your Amazon Prime Video account from outside the UK or Ireland –if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – will be a problem. Your internet service provider (Channel 9, Sky, Virgin Media, BT or Eurosport Player on Amazon Prime Video, for example) will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national. This will be the same if you try to access any geo-blocked stream from around the world.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of US Open 2020 broadcasters here.

How to watch the 2020 US Open Final in the USA

You might think that because Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to show the 2020 US Open Final in the UK and Ireland, the same would be true in the USA and other parts of the world.

Not so. ESPN has the exclusive rights to show the tennis in the USA.

The tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2. Coverage is due to start at 12pm ET every day and runs until 11pm ET or later.

If you have a TV package that includes ESPN you're good to go. You can live stream the US Open via the ESPN app, too.

If you don't, and you don't have cable, you can sign up to ESPN via Sling TV's $30 per month Orange package.

Hulu carries ESPN and ESPN2 for $55 per month Or you could sign up to YouTube TV, which carries ESPN and ESPN2 but costs $65 per month.

How to watch the 2020 US Open Final in Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to broadcast the US Open 2020 in continental Europe, covering 52 countries.

Boris Becker will be beamed into the Eurosport Cube studio in London from his home in Munich to analyse the best and worst shots. The 300+ hours of live coverage from New York kicks off on Eurosport on the afternoon of Monday 31 August (CEST).

You can live stream the US Open by purchasing a monthly or annual subscription to Eurosport Player here.