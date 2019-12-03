Should you buy a Hisense TV?

If you're after a bargain TV, Hisense TVs are likely to appear in your search. Delivering more affordable options than those offered by the Big Players (LG, Sony, Samsung, Philips and Panasonic), Hisense TVs certainly look like good value on paper.

What was once something of an also-ran brand, certainly in the UK and America, Hisense has since made big moves in the past year or so - it was an official sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and is lined up to sponsor the Euro 2020 tournament too.

It may still have some catching up to do to compete with the reputation of its peers, but it still takes up a fair amount of real estate on Amazon in both the UK and US, and is often a go-to for attractively priced 4K TVs, regardless of any deals. And when the deals do strike, Hisense sets are usually included, so you could bag yourself a stone-cold bargain.

But are they worth a look in the first place? Or would even a low-cost set be a waste of money? Let's find out.

Yes, if you’re looking for a 4K bargain

Those on a limited budget looking for a 4K TV bargain should consider it - as long as expectations are managed. You probably shouldn’t expect the same picture and usability sophistication of (albeit probably pricier) LG, Sony, Samsung or Panasonic TVs.

In our experience, Hisense has scored average to good, with the last big-screen set we reviewed, the 2019 H55O8BUK OLED, getting four stars and a pat on the back for its simple operating system, inclusion of most major apps and its sharp, detailed picture. This Hisense OLED was only let down slightly by weak motion processing and a comparative lack of detail.

…or a small TV

While Hisense is great for getting a big screen at a cheap price tag, its slightly smaller, (even) cheaper TVs offer great value too. Previously we have tested the 43in H43AE6100UK, dubbing it "one of the cheapest, most cheerful 4K TVs around". High praise indeed...

HDR performance once again falls down compared to pricier sets, plus it suffers from weak blacks and tinny sound. But with an overall balanced, detailed picture and great feature set, it still feels like a bit of a bargain.

What about the current Hisense 4K TV deals?

Hisense TVs aren't pricey to begin with, so when it comes to sale time, they can be very attractively priced indeed. Here are some of the best deals around right now in both the UK and US.

Our verdict

If you can find a hefty discount, a Hisense TV makes a lot of sense. With 4K Hisense TVs pretty cheap already, any discount could have you picking one up for as little as a couple of hundred quid, and at a pretty decent screen size too. Not many TV brands are reaching those prices, that’s for sure.

All of Hisense TVs are built on the Vidaa smart TV platform, offering Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube, and feature two HDMI inputs compatible with 4K/60fps. So they're not short on the necessary tech or features, either.

Based on our more recent reviews, if you're on more of a budget than the big-name brands will allow, having a Hisense TV on your shortlist might not be a bad idea at all.

