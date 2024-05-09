Hisense 2024 TV range: everything you need to know

Hisense has unveiled its 2024 TV, laser TV and projector range for the UK, with everything from Mini LED to ultra-short throw units included. While we saw an early hint towards what this lineup would include at Hisense's CES briefing, this is the confirmed list of models launching here in the UK.

The big news this year is that Hisense is the first TV brand to include the new Freely live television service built into its TVs. This will allow users to stream live TV and on-demand catch-up services without the need for an aerial, with BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 all backing the service with their respective channels and services. Users will be able to switch between live TV and on-demand streaming with either of the new MiniGuide and TV Guide features.

With screen sizes ranging from 50- to 100-inches across the Mini LED range, Hisense is touting its partnership with the UEFA Euro 2024 football championship as the driving force behind its upgraded sports and gaming performance modes. The inclusion of 144Hz refresh rate panels – an increasingly common occurrence on 2024 TV models – makes for smoother motion when watching sports content, and enhanced responsiveness when gaming on a latest generation console or PC.

Hisense has also expanded its range of projectors, with the Award-winning PL1 featuring alongside the returning L9, the new all-in-one projector box C1 (which we awarded four stars), and the PX2-Pro. It's still unifying these products under the Laser TV banner, although the C1 is a more traditional long throw unit, while the others are ultra-short throw projectors. Each has the VIDAA streaming platform built-in and support for 4K HDR streaming, making them solid alternatives to TVs if you want to stretch past the 100-inch picture size.

What's new?

The first TVs to include Freely

(Image credit: Everyone TV)

Freely is (rightfully) earning a lot of buzz currently, as it is set to revolutionise how we watch live TV in the UK. It will supposedly unify the live channels and on demand catch-up apps into one convenient place, and better yet it'll do so over the internet.

That means you won't need an aerial to watch BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 content live, and you'll be able to pause, rewind and restart too, thanks to the integration with catch-up streaming apps built in.

As the name suggests, this will be a free service, and it will serve as the next evolutionary step for Freeview TV. It's also exclusively coming to Hisense TVs (for now at least), meaning these 2024 sets will be the only way to access the service until it makes its way to other devices later down the line.

Support for all of the HDR formats

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense continues its streak of not committing itself to select HDR formats. It's common to see TV manufacturers exclusively use one of the latest dynamic HDR formats; for example, LG and Sony stick with Dolby Vision, whereas Samsung opts for HDR10+. Hisense, on the other hand, isn't interested in backing a particular horse in this race – instead, it aims to support all formats.

It calls this the "Total HDR Solution", as its 2024 TVs support HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG and even the IMAX Enhanced picture mode. This is excellent news for those who regularly watch content from streaming services that predominantly use Dolby Vision (such as Disney Plus and Netflix) and HDR10+ (Amazon Prime Video).

Hisense 2024 Mini LED and QLED TVs

Hisense U8N

(Image credit: Hisense)

Kicking things off with the Hisense U8N, the successor to the flaghship U8K from yesteryear and the highest spec model in its 2024 TV range. This 4K Mini LED TV serves as the cream of Hisense's ULED range crop, with a raft of picture upgrades over the outgoing model. Available in either 65- or 75-inches, the U8N utilises Hisense's Hi-View Engine Pro system with real-time frame-level analysis to optimise for the "ultimate visual journey" – according to Hisense at least.

Hisense has also taken a leaf from Samsung's book with its glare-reducing Low-Reflection Screen feature which makes viewing in well-lit environments less hassle. This is backed by a Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro system which adjusts contrast and brightness levels based on your viewing environment, which Hisense claims will guarantee "lifelike HDR performance".

The U8N features full array local dimming for both sizes, with a whopping 1600 zones on the 65-inch model, and over 2000 zones on the 75-inch variant, Hisense promises a new level of detail, colour and black depths. It should be a popular choice for gamers too, with up to 144Hz VRR on supported PCs or 4K/120Hz on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5.

HDR support is also a key strength here, with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG – Hisense calls this the "Total HDR Solution". This TV also supports the IMAX Enhanced picture mode for content on streaming services that support the expanded aspect ratio.

As far as sound is concerned, the U8N comes with a new 2.1.2 multichannel surround system, with an updated front-firing speaker array that reduces distortion. This TV is bundled with a solar-powered remote and an updated octagonal stand with "stability and style in mind".

The Hisense U8N starts at £1799 / $1500 / AU$2700 for the 65-inch model.

Hisense U7N

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense's step-down Mini LED TV shares features with its bigger sibling, including the Hi-View Engine PRO tech, quantum dots, Total HDR Solution and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro. Gaming support is also a strength when it comes to the U7N, with up to 144Hz VRR supported and Hisense's game bar available for quickly checking and amending settings to make your gaming experience as smooth as possible.

The U7N features a built in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos sound system, as well as a slightly bulkier stand than the U8N. It's available in five sizes: 55-, 65-, 75-, 85- and 100-inches, with prices starting at £1299 / $800 / AU$TBC.

Hisense U6N

(Image credit: Hisense)

Moving down the lineup once again to the U6N, Hisense is billing this as its TV that "elevates everyday viewing experiences". It features a non-pro version of the HiView Engine with enhanced clarity for text and an adaptive light sensor to automatically adjust brightness. Hisense is also including a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light feature which reduces eye strain when watching movies or during gaming.

Ranging in sizes from 50- to 75-inches, the U6N starts at just £799 / $600 / AU$1299.

Hisense E7N Pro

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense's gaming-focused TV gets an update for 2024 too, with AMD FreeSync Premium and 240Hz refresh rate on board for those looking to partake in big-screen PC gaming. The E7N Pro has been upgraded with a full-array local dimming system which Hisense claims will enhance clarity, sharpness and contrast. This is paired with the AI Adaptive Depth feature, which dynamically adjusts depth perception, which will reportedly improve immersion.

Motion is also upgraded with Ultra Motion technology, which is set to tackle blur and ghosting, resulting in a "crystal-clear gaming experience". Hisense is crediting deep AI integration for many of the picture upgrades on this set, promising "crisp and detailed visuals that adapt in real-time to the content on screen, ensuring every scene is optimised for maximum impact".

Available in sizes from 55-inches all the way up to 100-inches, the E7N Pro prices start at £999.

Hisense A6N

(Image credit: Hisense)

Little is known about this TV as of yet, but we're willing to bet it won't be a staggering departure from the existing A6K model. This is one of Hisense's cheapest 4K sets, with very few bells and whistles attached.

Going off the model it's replacing, the A6N is likely to feature a direct LED backlight with quantum dots and support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. Gaming features are expected to be limited with no support for 120Hz, however, ALLM should be on board.

It's expected to launch in a total of eight sizes: 43, 50, 55, 58, 65, 70, 75 and 85 inches, and pricing should from as low as £230 / $240 / AU$799 (based on the A6K).

Hisense A5N

(Image credit: Hisense)

A further step down in Hisense's lineup, the A5N is an even cheaper 4K QLED model, which we also know very little about. Judging by its predecessor, the A5K, this TV may only come in two sizes: 32 and 40 inches.

It should retain the quantum dots and VIDAA smart OS, however it drops the 4K resolution and HDR support. Pricing is unknown at this time, however we anticipate it to start at £199 based on its predecessor.

Hisense 2024 OLED TVs

Hisense A9H

(Image credit: Hisense)

It may come as a surprise, but Hisense does indeed have a handful of OLED TVs on its roster. None of them are new for 2024, and availability is spotty, but they're out there for those who have their heart set on a Hisense alongside all of the picture benefits of OLED display technology.

The A9H is the most widely available from what we can see. It features a 65-inch 4K OLED display (it only comes in one size), with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. It supports HDR10, and up to Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive when it comes to dynamic HDR formats. Sound-wise, it features an 80W sound system and support for Dolby Atmos.

The A9H is available at select retailers for £2049.

Hisense A85H / A85K

(Image credit: Hisense)

Here is where Hisense's OLED lineup gets quite muddled. The A85H and A85K seem to be very similar TVs, with the latter looking like the newer of the two. From the outside they appear identical, both coming in 55- and 65-inch options, and featuring the same stand design. Both feature a 4K OLED display, with support for all HDR formats and even the adaptive dynamic formats.

The main differences between the two are the operating system version and price. The A85H is using the VIDAA U6 version, while the A85K seems to be using the newer VIDAA U7 system.

The A85H is more expensive at £1499 for the 55-inch model, and it appears to be primarily available at Argos. The A85K, on the other hand, is currently sitting around £699; however stock is tricky to come by. We've only seen it for sale at Costco, while Peter Tyson is still stocking the 65-inch variant.

Hisense 2024 Laser TVs

Hisense seems to be continuing a few of its current laser TV products into 2024. It features a three-strong lineup of ultra-short throw models, alongside its boxy C1 projector. None of the UST models are new for 2024, though, with Hisense instead opting to carry its laser TV lineup over from last year.

These beamers are positioned as TV replacements, ideal for those who want a large-scale cinematic picture, without sacrificing a great deal of space. With picture sizes ranging from 65-inches to a staggering 300-inches, Hisense looks to integrate a cinematic image with the convenience of a TV, thanks to the built-in VIDAA smart platform.

Hisense C1

(Image credit: Future)

The Hisense C1 is a home cinema in a box proposition, with VIDAA built-in and a JBL-tuned speaker system accompanying the laser light source 4K projection unit. It supports all of the current HDR formats (HDR10, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG), as well as Dolby Atmos audio and two HDMI sockets for connecting external media sources.

We've already reviewed the C1, and the general consensus is that it delivers a fun, punchy picture and surprisingly solid sound performance in a convenient all-in-one package. It is lacking in the subtlety department, and we would prefer to see some more versatility when it comes to set-up, which means it just about held back from the full five stars – but it's a compelling projector for everyday use nonetheless.

Pricing for the Hisense C1 is currently £1999 / $2500 / AU$2995.

Hisense PL1

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Hisense's entry-level ultra short throw laser projector may sound unassuming at first, but this What Hi-Fi? Award winner is a truly marvellous piece of home cinema kit. The PL1 offers a 4K resolution with HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG HDR formats and support for Dolby Atmos audio. It's a little slim in the connectivity department – just two HDMI sockets, neither of which support 4K/120Hz – but that can be forgiven considering it has the fully-fledged VIDAA smart system on board with a wide range of streaming apps.

Offering a picture from 90- to 130-inches and an impressive 2100 lumens claimed brightness, the PL1 is a stunner in the picture department. It's crisp, and punchy and features impressive black depths by UST projector standards are all key components of this top-notch projector's performance.

Pricing for the PL1 often fluctuates, but it can currently be yours for £1499 / $2300 / £2995

Hisense PX2-Pro

(Image credit: Hisense)

Moving on to the Hisense PX2-Pro, Hisense's step-up laser cinema unit uses a similar TriChroma Laser light system to the PL1, but it's a fair bit brighter at 2400 lumens and it features a wider colour gamut. It also supports all of the HDR formats we look out for, including HDR10, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, as well as the VIDAA U6 smart platform. Sound-wise, this UST features a 30W sound system and support for Dolby Atmos audio.

The PX2-Pro is on sale now for £2000 / $2800 /AU$3650.

Hisense L9

(Image credit: Hisense)

At the top of Hisense's laser TV range is the L9. From the outside it looks a lot like the PL1, however, these two units differ in a key way. The L9 is a laser TV specifically, with a bundled low reflectivity UST screen in the box, whereas the PL1 is a laser cinema according to Hisense, meaning it can be used on practically any screen or even a white wall.

The L9 also features fixed picture sizes, available in either 100- or 120-inch versions, with a 4K resolution and an impressive 3000 lumens of brightness. Unsurprisingly, this laser TV features the same HDR specs as the other models on this list and it supports Dolby Atmos.

The L9 starts at £3999 / $5500 / AU$6500 for the 100-inch model.

MORE:

Should you buy a Hisense TV?

Check out our picks for the best TV