Hisense unveils Rollable Laser TV and 10,000-nit ULED X as part of its 2024 CES lineup

Hisense has unveiled its latest AV innovations at CES 2024, with everything from 110-inch flagship TVs to exciting new ultra-short throw Laser TV models on show. The Chinese brand didn't show much of its standard television lineup for 2024, instead focusing on its more conceptual products, although we did see references to 2024 versions of its U8 and U7 Mini LED TVs.

New ULED X and Mini LED TVs

Starting with the new ULED X range, this is Hisense's most premium TV collection, consisting of its most high-end screen technology and feature sets. We've already covered the 110UX, but to summarise, it's arguably one of the most impressive developments in the recent 100-inch TV trend. Featuring a whopping 40,000 backlighting zones and 10,000 nits of brightness – double that of competitor TCL's latest 115-inch model – this TV is certainly an over-achiever on paper.

Sitting just below the 110-inch leviathan is the slightly smaller (but still absolutely massive) 98UX, which is more in line with the aforementioned TCL 115QM89. As the name suggests, it features a 98-inch screen capable of reaching 144Hz, as well as more than 10,000 dimming zones and a claimed 5000 nits of brightness. Hisense claims it will deliver "rich layers and flagship picture quality".

Both the 110UX and 98UX feature 4.2.2 integrated sound systems, as well as full compatibility with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, a technology that we first encountered at IFA 2023. It will allow users to expand their TV's sound system to include the immersive sound format without the need for a soundbar or AVR.

Taking a further step down, Hisense also unveiled its thinnest Mini LED TV yet. The 75UX measures just 14 millimetres in depth, Hisense claims this to be an "industry first" that highlights design without sacrificing features. With 5000 dimming zones, Hisense assures that the 75UX delivers "unmatched contrast", a bold claim indeed. The 75UX also gets a 4.2.2 built-in speaker system, but no Dolby Atmos Flex Connect support.

Hisense has also unveiled new models outside of the ULED X lineup, with new editions of the U6, U7 and U8 TVs. These models feature Mini LED backlights capable of up to 3000 nits of brightness, support for Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced, 144Hz gaming support over HDMI 2.1 and ALLM. The higher-end U7 and U8 will get exclusive features courtesy of the Hi-View Engine Pro chipset (the same one found on the 110UX) including Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro and AI HDR and detail enhancement modes.

Rounding things off with an unconventional addition to its TV lineup, Hisense announced the CanvasTV, a direct rival to Samsung's popular The Frame TV. This TV/artwork display hybrid blends into its environment thanks to its frame-style wood housing and zero-gap wall mount.

Huge advancements in Laser TV

Hisense is also giving plenty of attention to its TV-adjacent division with its ultra-short throw projector-based Laser TV range. The company has seen great success with its Laser Cinema and Laser TV models alike, with CES 2024 offering a glimpse of what Hisense is capable of when it comes to higher-end models.

First and foremost is the new flagship 8K Sonic Screen Laser TV. This world-first projector is, as the name suggests, capable of delivering 8K resolution while using the screen itself to deliver cinematic sound. Hisense claims it has 100,000 plus sound units, which is inexplicably vague, but during a brief hands-on session we did find it to be genuinely rather impressive.

Hisense also has a new Rollable Laser TV, although, unlike LG's rollable OLED from years gone by, this is a slightly more straightforward approach. The Rollable Laser TV is a unit comprised of an integrated ultra-short throw projector and an ambient light-rejecting screen that unfurls when in use.

Next is the Ultra Slim 4K Laser TV, which Hisense claims to be the smallest 4K Laser TV in the industry. Made possible by Hisense's Compact Laser Engine and Ultra Slim Display Technology, this super-slim screen measures just 1.57cm deep, and weighs only 7.5kg.

Finally, Hisense unveiled the Ultra Black Screen Laser 4K, with ambitions to address the biggest criticism of projectors. Hisense claims that it has "redefined what’s possible for Laser TVs in high dynamic range, brightness, contrast and visual depth" with this new Laser TV, thanks to new micro-nano, anti-glare film technology that improves light usage efficiency by 50 per cent. Furthermore, Hisense has collaborated with Barco to create the Dynamic Light Steering Laser TV, which uses the projector company's Bright technology which can supposedly deliver "a superior image no matter the setting – bright, dark, and anywhere in between."

Pricing and availability for these new TVs and Laser TVs are yet to be revealed, but we anticipate more news coming soon.

