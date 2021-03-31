LG’s Rollable OLED is finally available to UK customers – and it's a snip at £99,999

After launching the world's first rollable OLED TV in South Korea last year, LG is finally making the Signature OLED R available to UK customers.

LG originally unveiled a prototype of the flexible TV, which retracts into a rectangular base, back in January 2019, saying the luxury device would offer buyers premium OLED picture quality without the need to devote a large chunk of their living room to a traditional TV.

You will need a large chunk of cash in order to pre-order one, though: the Signature OLED R is priced as £99,999.

That’s a 30% mark-up on the South Korean price of ₩100,000,000, which is around £66,000 ($87,000 / AU$122,000), but one UK customers will just have to bear – it's not like you'd get one in your suitcase even if you were allowed to Seoul and back.

Those lucky enough to secure an LG Signature OLED R can choose between four colours for the wool speaker cover and have their name engraved on the brushed aluminium base, which doubles as a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

If, though, you're expecting LG's most expensive TV to also be its best-specified, you might be disappointed. Not only does it not get the company's new OLED Evo panel, it also appears to lack support for VRR.

The R1 appears to be more style over specs then, but there's nothing necessarily wrong with that. Indeed, Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment Company, refers to the luxurious device as "an unprecedented feat that genuinely deserves to be called a work of art".

