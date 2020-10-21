LG rollable OLED TV finally goes on sale – at an eye-watering price

LG's rollable OLED TV has finally gone on sale... but only in South Korea, and with a seriously expensive price tag.

The South Korean tech giant originally unveiled a prototype rollable TV, which retracted into a rectangular base, back in January 2019.

But this week LG has finally announced that the Signature OLED R is now available at seven upmarket electronics stores dotted around South Korea.

Fancy a little piece of the future? The flexible 65in OLED will set you back 100 million won, which is around £66,000 ($87,000 / AU$122,000).

So, why would you buy a rollable TV when you could buy a brand new Mercedes for the same money?

Well, a few reasons. Firstly, who wouldn't want a TV that unfurled at your command. Secondly, LG says the luxury device will offer buyers premium OLED picture quality without the need to devote a large chunk of their living room to a traditional TV.

As Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment Company, put it: the luxurious device is, "an unprecedented feat that genuinely deserves to be called a work of art".

Those lucky enough to secure an LG Signature OLED R can choose between four colours for the wool speaker cover, and have their name engraved on the brushed aluminium base, which doubles as a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

If you're wondering what a flexible OLED screen looks like, check out our video below – it really is flexible... And you can read our review of the LG Wallpaper OLED TV from a couple of years ago.

