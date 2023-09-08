TCL's 115-inch Mini LED could be the perfect projector alternative

We've seen a fair few big TVs get announced recently including a 98-inch set from TCL and an even bigger 100-inch model from Hisense; however, this one takes the cake. TCL is pushing super-sized screens once again with this massive 115-inch model as part of its IFA 2023 showcase, and with a screen size that large, it might be the best projector alternative we've seen yet.

Currently available in China, the 115-inch model is set to shake up the large TV market, as the company claims that this is the largest TV of its kind yet. It uses Mini LED technology with over 20,000 local dimming zones. Dubbed the X11G Max in the Chinese market, it features a 4K resolution and a claimed brightness of 5000 nits, which is an impressive statement.

We can also take a stab at predicting the pricing thanks to the Chinese retail price. It currently goes for 80,000 yuan, which is roughly £8740 / $10,900 / AU$17,050 – so certainly not cheap, but when contextualised against projectors which produce a similar sized image with native 4K chips such as the Sony VPL-XW5000ES, it becomes slightly more understandable.

That being said, we might not have to worry about pricing, as FlatpanelsHD reports that it won't be coming to Europe this year, according to Product Development Director at TCL Europe, Marek Maciejewski. A launch for next year is apparently still on the cards, although no word has been shared as to whether North America will see this TV quite yet.

Ultimately, this could bridge the gap between TVs and projector territory, as the screen appears to be far more capable than most projectors without sacrificing sheer scale. Considering that this TV will likely be capable of better HDR and gaming performance, as well as being more versatile in that you won't need a dark home cinema to use it, this super-sized TV could be somewhat of a game changer.

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best TV

Want more extra large TVs? Hisense announces its latest 100-inch 4K model

And find the best TV deals here