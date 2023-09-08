Think 98-inch TVs are overkill? Hisense has now revealed the world’s biggest Mini LED

When we reviewed Hisense's impressive 65-inch U8K Mini LED TV last month, we said it would be “a bit of a bargain” when it inevitably receives a price drop, owing to its “balanced, authentic and consistent performance”. It will be a bit of a stretch to attach the word “bargain” to the size of U8K that Hisense has just revealed at CEDIA, mind you.

In a bold display of one-upmanship over the raft of 98-inch TVs being announced by rival TV manufacturers these days, the Chinese TV manufacturer has revealed a 100-inch U8K which it says is the world’s biggest Mini LED TV available ('available' is important here as rival TCL is actually readying a 115-inch Mini LED TV. Oh boy.) The president of Hisense USA says the brand’s 75-inch+ market has grown by 500 per cent over the last three years, so consider this just-announced model an example of its desire to offer big-screen enthusiasts “even more options this year".

While the 65-inch U8K isn’t as bright or contrasty as the best around at its size and price, and can be slightly murky in low-light scenes, overall it impressed us greatly with its mature picture and sound quality, not to mention its impressive spec sheet. In fact, we called it “almost certainly the best TV we’ve reviewed from the brand”.

You can likely expect more of the same from this gigantic variant, as the Mini LED screen boasts a whopping 1500-nit peak brightness and 1600 local dimming zones. It too offers support for IMAX Enhanced, the Google TV operating system and a raft of next-gen gaming features including 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

The 100-inch U8K will be available at Best Buy and Amazon “later this fall” for $9999.

