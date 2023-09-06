Hot on the heels of the first 32-inch OLED, here's the first 32-inch QD-OLED

We recently brought you news of the first 32-inch OLED, and now we can report on the first 32-inch QD-OLED. The snappily named ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM from Asus was announced during the recent Gamescom event in Cologne, which probably tells you everything you need to know about its intended audience: yes, this is indeed a gaming monitor, as is the 32-inch Dough OLED we wrote about previously.

As such, the Asus offers a 240Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1. The specific HDMI 2.1 features it supports haven't been outlined but one would presume that VRR and ALLM are on board – we've contacted Asus for clarification.

Crucially, this is a 4K monitor with a TV-style 16:9 aspect ratio rather than a super-wide display. That might put off some PC gamers who prefer a super-wide ratio, but it makes it better suited to console gaming as both the PS5 and Xbox Series X support 16:9 only.

Asus says that the PG32UCDM can reach a peak brightness figure of 1000 nits and has a custom heat sink and graphene material 'to protect the OLED panel by reducing the risk of burn-in'.

The ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM and aforementioned Dough monitor are just the first of what we expect to be an onslaught of 32-inch QD-OLEDs and 'W' OLEDs. In fact, while they're the first monitors or their type to be announced, they may well not be the first to hit shops: they use panels from Samsung Display and LG Display respectively, and between them, those manufacturers supply panels to all major TV and monitor brands.

Asus says that the PG32UCDM has an 'estimated on-the-shelf date' of 'around Q1 2024'. We expect a number of rivals – mostly monitors but also some TVs – to be announced in the run-up to and during CES 2024 in January. In-shop dates will likely be very similar as the supply of the panels from Samsung Display and LG Display is the greatest contributing factor.

What sort of price we might have to pay for a 32-inch monitor or TV is currently unknown, but it is worth noting that 42-inch OLEDs have so far been disproportionately expensive, often costing almost as much as their 48-inch siblings.

MORE:

The first 32-inch OLED is exactly what I want, but I'm not buying it

These are the best OLED TVs you can buy right now

And here are the best gaming TVs