LG Display confirms 32-inch OLEDs are on the way – and a 30-inch transparent OLED

LG Display will soon offer 32-, 34- and 39-inch OLED panels; these are likely to be used in monitors, but the 32-inch size could double as an OLED TV. That would be substantially smaller than the 42-inch OLED TVs that are currently available from LG, Sony, Panasonic and Philips.

LG Display says it will also produce 30- and 70-inch transparent OLED panels.

Samsung Display already makes a 34-inch QD-OLED panel. With LG Display's move, punters will be able to choose between QD-OLED and WOLED at that size.

LG Display announced the extra panel sizes last week at an industry event in Seoul, South Korea (as reported by The Elec, via FlatpanelsHD).

LG Display supplies WOLED panels to LG Electronics (which is a separate company), Acer, Asus, BenQ, Philips, Sony and Panasonic, among others. It hasn't specified when the new panels will be available, but we wouldn't be surprised to see them making their way into products at CES in January.

As well as these new sizes, LG Display will add 30- and 77-inch sizes to its roster of transparent OLED panels. The 77-inch model will enter production at the end of this year.

LG Display says that as well as commercial uses, these could be used in "general home environments". That's due to "lifestyle changes", according to Yeo Jun-ho, the company's managing director.

