The first 32-inch OLED is exactly what I want, but I'm not buying it

I might have mentioned once or twice that I am rather partial to the 42-inch LG C2 OLED (and C3 OLED now for that matter), as I want a TV that offers supreme picture quality and features, without taking up too much room. Controversially, the appeal to me would be as a desktop TV that would more or less act as a large, high-specification monitor, ideal to hook up to my PS5. While there are some caveats, and I hear the cries of, "Why don't you just get a monitor?" let's face it; we don't do monitors around here at What Hi-Fi?. It's TV or nothing (well, and projectors too, but let's not get pedantic).

The one issue I have with the 42-inch LG OLEDs is that they are practically the upper limit in terms of screen size that I could comfortably use on a desk. It's almost the perfect sweet spot, as the next size up (48 inches), just breaches the "slightly too large" threshold. Thankfully, mutterings of a more desk-friendly 32-inch OLED have finally come to fruition, in the form of a monitor from a company you may have not heard about before.

Dough, formerly Eve, has a history in crowdfunded computing devices, and it aims to be the first company to deliver a 32-inch OLED monitor with an impressive spec sheet to match. This includes a 240Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution, VRR and even a pair of HDMI 2.1 connectors. This all sounds exactly up my street, ticking all the boxes to be the ideal desk companion for my PS5 without compromising on features or those sweet inky true blacks of OLED panels, so why won't I be investing?

It's mostly due to Dough's track record surrounding its prior product launches. According to an Engadget article posted in 2021, Eve (now Dough) apparently left many customers dissatisfied, failing to honour repairs through warranty and outright ignoring refund requests. This alone has soured any interest I had in this specific model, which is a shame, but considering that a representative from Dough seemed to infer on a Reddit post that the OLED panels won't be available until Q3 of 2024 (via The Verge), there's plenty of time for LG to announce something before then – perhaps a 32-inch LG C4?

A smaller, slightly cheaper OLED TV from LG would truly fit the bill and admittedly I'd struggle to resist the temptation if this materialised over the next year. And I would like to add that this is not me turning my nose up to startups or newer, unestablished brands, but in matters like this, sometimes it helps to be selective.

