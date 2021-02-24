Man United vs Real Sociedad live stream: how to watch in 4K

Manchester United should be on cruise control for the 2nd leg of their UEFA Europa League fixture with Real Sociedad on Thursday (kick-off 8pm GMT, 3pm ET).

Four goals without reply in the 1st leg in Turin gives Ole Gunnar Solskjær the chance to rotate his squad and offer European experience to some of the club's emerging young players. A good opportunity to see some stars of the future, then?

Man Utd vs Real Sociead live stream Kick off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET, 25th Feb Location: Old Trafford US stream: CBS All Access ($5.99/mon) AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99/mon) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN 4K stream: BT Sport (UK)

Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams look likely to start, with Dean Henderson restored in goal, while team news rumours suggest Shola Shoretire and Amad Diallo will begin the game on the bench.

Former United winger Adnan Januzaj and ex-Man City star David Silva will be looking to lead the fight back for Real Sociedad. Swedish striker Alexander Isak will also be aiming to continue his fine form, having scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Alavés in La Liga on Sunday.

It's an 8pm kick-off on Thursday at Old Trafford, so if you're looking online for a Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live stream or to find the right channel to watch on TV, in HD or 4K, and wherever you are in the world, we have all the details.

Man United vs Real Sociedad live stream for $5.99

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Europa League games live through CBS All Access – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Of course, CBS All Access is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

CBS All Access 7-day free trial - free Europa League football

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of CBS All Access. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.View Deal

Watch Man United vs Real Sociedad anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Europa League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

Watch Man United vs Real Sociedad in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the Champions League, Europa League and Premier League for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and exclusive sports documentaries on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch Man United vs Real Sociedad in the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Europa League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Champions League.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £7.50

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £7.50 per month for the first three months. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.View Deal

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £20 per month on a 24-month contract. This gets you instant access to the BT Sport app.View Deal

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

Watch Man United vs Real Sociedad in 4K

You can watch the Europa League in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound. Man United vs Real Sociedad has been selected for 4K coverage.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.View Deal

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month

Enjoy the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.View Deal

Watch a free Man United vs Real Sociedad live stream

Football fans in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan get the chance to watch the UEFA Europa League for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Europa League and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a 1-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

UEFA Europa League free with DAZN 1 month free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.View Deal

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, simply use a VPN to access a Man United vs Real Sociedad live stream without being blocked.

It's also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such Match TV in Russia, if that's where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the live Europa League football here.

Watch the Europa League live the USA

Europa League fixtures

Selected games shown on BT Sport. All times in BST.

Wednesday 24 February

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolfsberger, 5.00pm – BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Thursday 25 February

Arsenal vs Benfica, 5.55pm – BT Sport 1

Rangers vs Antwerp, 5.55pm – BT Sport 3

Leicester City vs Slavia Prague, 8.00pm – BT Sport ESPN

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, 8.00pm – BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate