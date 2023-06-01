Spanish Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 free online and on TV

Spanish Grand Prix live stream 2023

Watch the Spanish Grand Prix for free on ORF in Austria, or subscribe to ESPN, Sky, or F1 TV Pro to live stream the whole event live. Use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere, if you happen to be outside your home country. Full details on how to watch a Spanish Grand Prix live stream from anywhere just below.

Spanish Grand Prix schedule 2023

Practice 1 – Friday 2nd June | 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET

Practice 2 – Friday 2nd June | 4pm BST / 11am ET

Practice 3 – Saturday 3rd June | 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET

Qualifying – Saturday 3rd June | 3pm BST / 10am ET

Grand Prix – Sunday 4th June | 2pm BST / 9am ET

Spanish Grand Prix live stream: preview

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is where the title race flipped on its head a year ago, and while Max Verstappen's lead at the top of the drivers' championship is currently unassailable, hopes are high for a triumphant homecoming for Fernando Alonso.

This was the site of the Spaniard's last Grand Prix victory a decade ago, and this is probably the first time he's returned to the circuit with a car that's actually capable of winning a race. In order for that outcome to transpire, though, Alonso's either got to have an exceptional weekend, or hope for a misstep from Verstappen.

Victory in Monaco means the reigning champion now commands a 39-point lead over Sergio Perez, who had a nightmare last weekend, starting at the back of the grid and only managing to make up four places. It was a similar story for Alonso's teammate Lance Stroll, whose own disastrous display has put Mercedes one point behind Aston Martin in the constructors' standings.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya should help to extract an honest assessment of Mercedes' car upgrades, and it's not just Lewis Hamilton and George Russell who are hoping for better days. Ferrari have also tinkered with their car, though Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz look like they're on the beach already.

Keep scrolling to find out where to get an F1 live stream anywhere in the world for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Go well: watch Drive to Survive season 5 now

Spanish Grand Prix free live streams

Lucky F1 fans in Austria and Luxembourg can pick up a Spanish Grand Prix free live. There are also free, extended highlights available too.

Austria

ORF has the rights to stream the 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for free.

Luxembourg

RTL Zwee has the rights to the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix free live stream too.

Belgium

RTBF will also serve up a free stream this weekend (email registration required).

UK

Channel 4 has free highlights of the race, plus a free live stream of the British GP later this season.

Australia

10Play has free highlights.

Use Express VPN to access local free F1 streams when abroad

Watch a Spanish Grand Prix live stream from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any F1 live stream – including free streams.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN for any Spanish GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for ORF.

3. Then head over to ORF on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of every Spanish track session.

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream in 4K Ultra HD

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In the UK, you can watch the Spanish Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Here are today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass from $29.99 a year

F1 TV Pro includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe for just $9.99 a month or $79.99 per year, while those in France can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $3.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year. New users get a 7-day free trial. Users can select commentary in six languages including English. Indian credit card required.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version app for live timings, but you won't be able to watch any races live).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99 a month (cheapest)

F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99 a month

F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.19 a month

F1 TV Pro in France – €7.99 a month

F1 TV Pro in USA – $9.99 a month

F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99 a month

Spanish Grand Prix live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool (Peter Fox/Getty Images))

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN2 have the rights to commercial-free, live F1 races until 2025. Don't have cable access to ESPN? It's actually cheaper to watch ESPN on streaming services such as Sling or FuboTV...

F1 on Sling TV 50% off your first month

Catch the majority of the 2023 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN. You get your first month half price, then it's $40 each month after. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $74.99 a month

Fubo TV includes ESPN (plus CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC) so it's a great watch to stream sports, including the 2023 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front row seat.

Kayo Sports offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. One is AU$25; Basic is $30; Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every 2023 F1 race.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Ziggo Sport has the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2023.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for ExpressVPN, download the ExpressVPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into the Ziggo GO app and enjoy an F1 live stream from anywhere.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images)

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

Watch F1 2023 on DAZN for €9.99 a month

DAZN has the rights to every 2023 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro is the best option for F1 fans in France. Subscription costs just €7.99 a month or €64.99 a year – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2023 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

Races are also available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just 39.99 a year / $5.19 a month.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream in Germany Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2023. Austrians visiting Germany can use ExpressVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF 1.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream in Japan DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream in Portugal Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream in Mexico Fox has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2023 F1 in Mexico. Free live coverage of the Mexican GP will be on Canal 5. You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro subscription service, at a cost of – hold onto your helmets – $949 a year! That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.