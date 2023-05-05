Miami Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 free online and on TV, Practice 1

Miami Grand Prix live stream 2023

Watch the Miami Grand Prix for free on ORF in Austria, or subscribe to ESPN, Sky, or F1 TV Pro to live stream the whole event live. Use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere, if you happen to be outside your home country. Full details on how to watch a Miami Grand Prix live stream from anywhere just below.

Miami Grand Prix schedule 2023

Practice 1 – Friday 5th May | 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm ET

Miami Grand Prix live stream: preview

With Sergio Perez cutting his lead to just six points in the drivers' championship, Max Verstappen might want to shift his focus from George Russell and get his eyes back on the prize at the Miami International Autodrome this weekend.

Victory at Baku has given Checo genuine hope that he can take the fight to Verstappen this season. Beat him in Miami and we might just start believing it too. In order to leapfrog his Red Bull teammate in the standings, however, the Mexican will likely have to pull off something he's never managed in F1 before – stringing together back-to-back Grand Prix victories.

Verstappen was victorious at the inaugural Miami GP a year ago, overtaking Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz en route to first place, and at long last Ferrari have reason to be optimistic again. Leclerc secured their first podium of the season last weekend, catapulting himself up the drivers' standings in the process. It came at the expense of Fernando Alonso, who will be doubly determined to make up ground after enduring a nightmare here a year ago.

Another team on the up are McLaren, whose upgrades seemed to have the desired effect last weekend. Alfa-Romeo, Alpine and Haas, meanwhile, need to bounce back after they each drew a blank in Baku. Keep scrolling to find out where to get an F1 live stream anywhere in the world for the Miami Grand Prix.

Go well: watch Drive to Survive season 5 now

Miami Grand Prix free live streams

Lucky F1 fans in Austria and Luxembourg can watch a free Miami Grand Prix live stream. There are also free, extended highlights available too.

Austria

ORF (opens in new tab) has the rights to stream the 2023 Miami Grand Prix for free.

Luxembourg

RTL Zwee (opens in new tab) has the rights to the 2023 Miami Grand Prix free live stream too.

Belgium

RTBF will also serve up a free F1 stream this weekend (email registration required).

UK

Channel 4 (opens in new tab) has free highlights of the race, plus a free live stream of the British GP later this year.

USA

ABC will be screening the race for free but it looks like you'll need a cable login.

Australia

10Play (opens in new tab) offers free highlights of every race.

Use Express VPN to access local free F1 streams when abroad (opens in new tab)

Watch a Miami Grand Prix live stream from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any F1 live stream – including free streams.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN for any Miami GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for ORF.

3. Then head over to ORF on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of every Miami track session.

You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Miami Grand Prix live stream in 4K Ultra HD

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In the UK, you can watch the Miami Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Here are today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass from $29.99 a year

F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe for just $9.99 a month or $79.99 per year, while those in France can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $3.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year. New users get a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Users can select commentary in six languages including English. Indian credit card required.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version app for live timings, but you won't be able to watch any races live).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99 a month (cheapest)

Miami Grand Prix live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool (Peter Fox/Getty Images))

In the USA, the Miami Grand Prix is being shown on ABC, while ESPN and ESPN2 are showing Qualifying and the Practice sessions. If you don't have cable access to any of those TV channels, it's actually cheaper to watch on streaming services such as ESPN Plus, Sling (opens in new tab) or FuboTV...

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $74.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and Fox) so it's a great way to stream sports, including the 2023 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Miami Grand Prix on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month (with ads) or $19.99 (ad-free).

(opens in new tab) F1 on Sling TV 50% off your first month (opens in new tab)

Sling Orange provides streaming access to ESPN. You get your first month half price, then it's $40 each month after. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

Miami Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front row seat.

Kayo Sports offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. One is AU$25; Basic is $30; Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play (opens in new tab) will show free highlights of every 2023 F1 race.

Miami Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Ziggo Sport has the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2023.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), download the ExpressVPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into the Ziggo GO app and enjoy an F1 live stream from anywhere.

Miami Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images)

DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

(opens in new tab) Watch F1 2023 on DAZN for €9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)DAZN has the rights to every 2023 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Miami Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) is the best option for F1 fans in France. Subscription costs just €7.99 a month or €64.99 a year – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2023 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

Races are also available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029.

Miami Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch Miami Grand Prix live stream in Brazil Band (opens in new tab) continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) for just 39.99 a year / $5.19 a month.

How to watch Miami Grand Prix live stream in Croatia SportKlub (opens in new tab) is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Miami Grand Prix live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.

Miami Grand Prix live stream in Germany Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2023. Austrians visiting Germany can use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF 1.

Miami Grand Prix live stream in Italy Sky Italia (opens in new tab) is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Miami Grand Prix live stream in Japan DAZN (opens in new tab) has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.

Miami Grand Prix live stream in Portugal Sport TV (opens in new tab) has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

Miami Grand Prix live stream in Mexico Fox has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2023 F1 in Mexico. Free live coverage of the Mexican GP will be on Canal 5 (opens in new tab). You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro subscription service, at a cost of – hold onto your helmets – $949 a year! That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.