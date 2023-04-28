Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 free online and on TV

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream 2023

Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free on ORF in Austria, or subscribe to ESPN, Sky, or F1 TV Pro to live stream the whole event live. Use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere, if you happen to be outside your home country. Full details on how to watch an Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream from anywhere just below.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule 2023

Practice 1 – Friday 28th April | 10.30am BST / 5.30am ET

– Friday 28th April | 10.30am BST / 5.30am ET Qualifying – Friday 28th April | 2pm BST / 9am ET

– Friday 28th April | 2pm BST / 9am ET Sprint Shootout – Saturday 29th April | 9.30am BST / 4.30am ET

Saturday 29th April | 9.30am BST / 4.30am ET Sprint – Saturday 29th April | 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET

– Saturday 29th April | 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET Grand Prix – Sunday 30th April | 12pm BST / 7am ET

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream: preview

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix ushers in F1's return from an unwanted four-week break, and if that wasn't enough to grease your engines, Baku City Circuit is set to host the first race weekend of its kind. As well as marking the first double-header of the season, the Azerbaijan GP gives us the Sprint Shootout. Introducing the latest evolution of the sprint weekend format...

Qualifying will be held this Friday, and will set the grid for Sunday's race. A shorter qualifying session – the Sprint Shootout – will take place on Saturday, and will set the grid for the Azerbaijan Sprint, to be held later the same day. Yes, that means the teams will only get one practice session to establish their setup for the weekend.

The changes essentially turn the Sprint and the Grand Prix into two separate entities, which should make the Sprint more interesting.

In the previous format, Qualifying dictated the grid for the Sprint, and the Sprint finishing order dictated the grid for the Grand Prix, which encouraged many drivers to play things safe during the Sprint. The new format gives drivers more of an incentive to take a risk.

A dodgy Ferrari power unit dashed Charles Leclerc's hopes of victory at last year's race, with Max Verstappen surging to victory ahead of teammate Sergio Perez. the Red Bull duo have had it pretty much all their way so far this campaign, though Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren are expected to bring upgrades to Baku.

Keep scrolling to find out where to get an F1 live stream anywhere in the world for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Go well: watch Drive to Survive season 5 now

Azerbaijan Grand Prix free live streams

Lucky F1 fans in Austria and Luxembourg can pick up an Azerbaijan Grand Prix free live. There are also free, extended highlights available too.

Austria

ORF (opens in new tab) has the rights to stream the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free.

Luxembourg

RTL Zwee (opens in new tab) has the rights to the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix free live stream too.

Belgium

RTBF will also serve up a free stream this weekend (email registration required).

UK

Channel 4 (opens in new tab) has free highlights of the race, plus a free live stream of the British GP later this season.

Australia

10Play (opens in new tab) has free highlights.

Watch an Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any F1 live stream – including free streams.

How to use a VPN for any Azerbaijan GP live stream

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in 4K Ultra HD

In the UK, you can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

F1 season pass from $29.99 a year

F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe for just $9.99 a month or $79.99 per year, while those in France can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $3.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year. New users get a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Users can select commentary in six languages including English. Indian credit card required.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version app for live timings, but you won't be able to watch any races live).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99 a month (cheapest)

– $3.99 a month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99 a month

– $4.99 a month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.19 a month

– $5.19 a month F1 TV Pro in France – €7.99 a month

– €7.99 a month F1 TV Pro in USA – $9.99 a month

– $9.99 a month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99 a month

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in the USA

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN2 have the rights to commercial-free, live F1 races until 2025. Don't have cable access to ESPN? It's actually cheaper to watch ESPN on streaming services such as Sling (opens in new tab) or FuboTV...

(opens in new tab) F1 on Sling TV 50% off your first month (opens in new tab)

Catch the majority of the 2023 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN. You get your first month half price, then it's $40 each month after. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $74.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV includes ESPN (plus CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC) so it's a great watch to stream sports, including the 2023 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front row seat.

Kayo Sports offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. One is AU$25; Basic is $30; Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play (opens in new tab) will show free highlights of every 2023 F1 race.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Ziggo Sport has the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2023.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), download the ExpressVPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into the Ziggo GO app and enjoy an F1 live stream from anywhere.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Spain

DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

(opens in new tab) Watch F1 2023 on DAZN for €9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)DAZN has the rights to every 2023 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) is the best option for F1 fans in France. Subscription costs just €7.99 a month or €64.99 a year – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2023 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

Races are also available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Brazil Band (opens in new tab) continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) for just 39.99 a year / $5.19 a month.

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Croatia SportKlub (opens in new tab) is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Germany Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2023. Austrians visiting Germany can use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF 1.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Italy Sky Italia (opens in new tab) is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Japan DAZN (opens in new tab) has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Portugal Sport TV (opens in new tab) has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Mexico Fox has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2023 F1 in Mexico. Free live coverage of the Mexican GP will be on Canal 5 (opens in new tab). You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro subscription service, at a cost of – hold onto your helmets – $949 a year! That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.