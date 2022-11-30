Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR today

It's down to the wire in World Cup Group C as Saudi Arabia take on Mexico today with both teams needing a win. Saudi Arabia's destiny is still in their own hands, while Mexico simply have to win this match and hope that the scoreline goes in their favour in the pool's other match. The conditions look good for this evening kick-off, with the temperature set to drop down to a more forgiving 20 degrees within the stadium. Make sure you know how to watch a Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream Dates: Wednesday, 30 November Kick-off: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Despite their precarious position, Mexico will remain hopeful of progressing, with El Tri having not gone out in the group stage since 1978. They will need a convincing win, though. Just how convincing depends on the other game. The easier outcome is a win for Poland. A draw or an Argentina victory means El Tri will need to hit the back of the net in their game at least three time – quite the task given then Mexico are yet to score at all at World Cup 2022.

Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia will meanwhile be determined to show that their historic win over Group C favourites Argentina was no fluke, after they followed up that shock result with a disappointing defeat by Poland in their second game. The Saudi's are looking to qualify for the knockout stages at the World Cup for the first time in their history, but have never beaten Mexico in any of their five previous encounters. A draw would only be enough if Poland thump Argentina by more two goals or more.

This Group C match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream today and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream for free on BBC Two. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below

Watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN for Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream. The match airs on FS1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer.

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream kick-off times

Global Saudi Arabia vs Mexico kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am

6am New Zealand: 8am

8am India: 12.30am

12.30am Saudi Arabia: 10pm

10pm Mexico: 1pm

GROUP STAGES:

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 1-2

Group C: Mexico vs Poland 0-0

Saturday 26th November 2022

Group C: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia

Group C: Argentina 2-0 Mexico

Wednesday 30th November 2022

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)