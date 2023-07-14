Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream — how to watch the Wimbledon semi-finals for free online

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream

The Wimbledon 2023 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner live stream is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport in the UK, and on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can stream via and ESPN Plus subscription or by watching the Tennis Channel, available via cord-cutting services Sling or FuboTV. Use a VPN to watch your local Wimbledon free stream from anywhere, if you are away from home.

Djokovic vs Sinner – Wimbledon 2023 semi-final preview

Jannik Sinner will try to stop Novak Djokovic reaching yet another Wimbledon final when the pair meet on Centre Court on Friday.

21-year-old Sinner booked his place in his first Grand Slam semi-final by beating Russia's Roman Safiullin in four sets. After winning the first set 6-4, the Italian seemed to be haunted by losses in his four previous major quarter-finals and lost five games in a row to allow his big-hitting opponent to draw level. There will be no room for such generosities when facing Djokovic.

But eighth-seed Sinner regained his focus against Safiullin and won back-to-back sets 6-2 to become the youngest Wimbledon semi-finalist since 2007 – a record that lasted just 24 hours, when Carlos Alcaraz beat Holger Rune on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic will compete in a record-equalling 46th major semi-final after defeating Safiullin's compatriot Andrey Rublev on Tuesday. The Serb lost the opening set in what was a highly competitive match, but he soon made his class and experience show, winning the next three in a row. The reigning champ has now not lost on the Centre Court grass in just over 10 years, 46 matches ago, when Andy Murray beat him in the 2013 final. The number-two seed won't be in any hurry to see that unbeaten record come to an end here.

This will be a rematch of last year's quarter-final, when Djokovic fought back from two sets down to win, so expect Sinner to be out for revenge. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Djokovic vs Sinner in this Wimbledon 2023 semi-final live stream free online.

Free Djokovic vs Sinner at Wimbledon 2023 semi-final live stream

Good news, UK tennis fans! Wimbledon 2023 will be shown live across the BBC – you name the match on almost any court, and the BBC will show it, including this semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.



Matches will be on BBC One and BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in HD, with coverage lasting from roughly 11am BST until close of play, plus daily highlights show Today at Wimbledon. You won't miss a point.

UK tennis fans, whether at home or abroad, can use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2023 semi-final. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Wimbledon 2023: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Wimbledon 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Wimbledon 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Wimbledon 2023

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, you may wish to choose 'UK' for the BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport on your browser or device and enjoy the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream!

Watch Djokovic vs Sinner at Wimbledon 2023 in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service will cover much of the Wimbledon 2023, including this semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, live and for free.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Local streaming service Stan Sport will also provide paid live coverage of Wimbledon 2023 live stream, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Free Djokovic vs Sinner live stream | Wimbledon 2023 Australians can watch Wimbledon, including Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner in this semi-final, live and free on Channel 9 / 9Now. Travelling outside Australia? Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch from anywhere

Watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2023 in US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon live stream on the Tennis Channel, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV, and on ESPN Plus, also available through a subscription.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Djokovic vs Sinner at Wimbledon 2023 Sling TV discount

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Wimbledon 2023 on the Tennis Channel, with this offer. Save 50 percent off your first month and pay just $20. It's $40 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Ace!

Djokovic vs Jannik at Wimbledon 2023 live with 7-day Fubo TV trial

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 144 channels (including Fox, NBC, NFL Network and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly. Plans start at $74.99 a month and users can cancel at any time.

Djokovic vs Sinner at Wimbledon live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams from the US, UK, Australia and elsewhere. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all for just $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Can I watch Wimbledon 2023 for free? Yes. Those in the UK can watch all the action from SW19 on BBC TV, plus the iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Australians can also enjoy the tennis for free on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service. Lastly, you can go for the free trial option – go to the Stan Sport website to start your 7-day free trial. Use the No.1 tennis VPN to access your local tennis coverage when travelling abroad.

Djokovic vs Sinner start times

Global Djokovic vs Sinner start times

UK: TBD

TBD Central Europe: TBD

TBD USA (EDT/PST): TBD

TBD Australia: TBD

TBD New Zealand: TBD