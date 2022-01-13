Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final matches for free online and on TV, team news

Liverpool host Arsenal on Thursday in what should have been the deciding leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final, but a wave of Covid cases in Jurgen Klopp's squad – almost all of which turned out to be false positives – led to the postponement of the original fixture. That means Liverpool now have to play the first leg at home – can the Gunners use that to their advantage? Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream Date: 13th January Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Location: Anfield, Liverpool Free trial: Kayo Sports Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ ($6.99/month) AUS stream: BeIN Sports / Kayo UK: Sky / Now

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Naby Keïta are off representing their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, but Jurgen Klopp has named a strong side to take on Arsenal at Anfield this evening. Alisson starts in goal, with Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino forming a dangerous-looking front three. Trent Alexander-Arnold is back after isolating with Covid last week. With only two wins in their last five games, though, this could be a good time to play the Reds.

Arsenal head to Anfield off the back of a miserable performance in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest that saw the Championship side progressing at the Gunners' expense. To avoid a similar showing tonight, which would surely put this semi-final to bed before it's even reached the halfway stage, Mikel Arteta has opted to bring Aaron Ramsdale back between the sticks and start Granit Xhaka for some steel in midfield. Martin Odegaard misses out after testing positive for Covid.

It's a 7.45pm BST kick-off (2.45pm ET) today, Thursday 13th January, at Anfield. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream for free

Those in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free with a Kayo Sports free trial. BeIn Sports is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup in Australia and you can tune into BeIn Sports on the Kayo Sports platform.

You can sign up to the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial, enjoy the game, and then either cancel or continue to enjoy all the great sports on the platform for as long as you like.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Kayo Sports 14-day FREE trial

Kayo Sports is the home of cricket, UFC, boxing, NBA, NFL and a total of 50 different live and on demand sports competitions, including the Carabao Cup through BeIn. Sign-up for 14 days for free. Cancel at anytime. No contract. Just lots of sport. It's AU$25 thereafter. You can watch online or through the Kayo app on most smart devices.

Watch a Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Carabao Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Carabao Cup, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy a Liverpool vs Arsenal stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

US: Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream

ESPN is the Carabao Cup rights in the States. You can catch Liverpool vs Arsenal on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the ESPN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

UK: Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in 4K HDR

Liverpool vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream

Those in Canada, Austria, Spain, Germany, Andorra, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

Liverpool vs Arsenal with DAZN $20 per month

DAZN has the rights to the Carabao Cup in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

AUS & NZ: Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream

You can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in Australia and New Zealand on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show Liverpool vs Arsenal, with the game kicking off at 6.45am AEDT and 8.45am NZDT. It should be finishing up in time for your cornflakes.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two-week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

You can also get BeIn through Kayo which includes a 14-day free trial.

Carabao Cup fixtures

Thursday 13th January

7.45pm: Liverpool vs Arsenal (1st leg)



Thursday 20th January

7.45pm: Arsenal vs Liverpool (2nd leg)