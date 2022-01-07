African Cup of Nations live stream and how to watch AFCON 2022 for free, fixtures, qualified teams

The African Cup of Nations – Africa's top football tournament – kicks off on Sunday 9th January. Reigning champions Algeria head into the showpiece as favourites, but seven-times winners Egypt will have their eye on the prize. UK viewers can watch 10 games – including the final – free on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch an African Cup of Nations live stream from anywhere using a VPN.

2022 AFCON live stream Date: 9th January – 6th February 2022 Venue: Cameroon FREE streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | Sling |FuboTV (US free trials) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Now (£34/month) US stream: beIN Sports ($20/month) Aus stream: Optus Sport (AU$15/month)

The 33rd African Cup of Nations will launch in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde. The first major football event of 2022 will see 24 teams bid for AFCON glory – a far cry from the inaugural Cup in 1957, when a mere three teams took part.

Plenty of Premier League stars will be in action this year, including Arsenal's Thomas Partey (Ghana) and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Chelsea's Edouard Mendy (Senegal), Liverpool's Mo Salah (Egypt), Manchester United's Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast), and Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal).

There was talk of further postponing what is actually AFCON 2021 due to an outbreak in Cameroon, but the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has said that the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations will "go ahead as planned". Audiences will be capped at 80 per cent of capacity for games involving hosts Cameroon, and 60 per cent for all other matches.

Ready to watch the greatest African footballers on the planet? Lucky Aussie fans can watch every game for just AU$15 with Optus Sport. Make sure you know how to watch the 2022 African Cup of Nations from anywhere.

Watch the African Cup of Nations for free

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will live stream 10 games. These include: two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the 2022 AFCON final on 6th February.

In the USA, beIN Sports has the rights to all the games. Sling provides streaming access to beIN for $35 a month and new users a get a free 3-day trial. The channels is also covered by FuboTV in the States which has a free trial too.

Remember to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when travelling overseas.

In Australia, Optus will stream every game live. Subscription costs just AU$14.99 a month (around £8 / $11) and also includes access to Premier League football at the same time.

In Italy, Discovery has secured the rights to the African Cup of Nations 2022. The games will stream live on Discovery+. Subscription costs from €7.99 a month.

Again, you'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when outside your home country.

Watch the African Cup of Nations 2022 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant AFCON 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the AFCON, you may wish to choose 'London' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free African Cup of Nations live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

African Cup of Nations 2022 live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to all 52 games of the 2022 African Cup of Nations. Sky subscribers can watch for free.

Not a subscriber? Cord-cutters can live stream the football with a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

Watch AFCON 2022 on Sky Sports Watch AFCON 2022 on Sky Sports

Want quick access to all 52 of the AFCON matches. Take out a Sky Sports subscription or try PAYG access with Now TV too. You can take a look at the best Sky TV deals here.

It's also worth noting that the BBC has the rights to show 10 games live in the UK. These include: two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final.

Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer when travelling outside the UK.

Save big with today's best Sky TV deals

African Cup of Nations 2022 live stream in the USA

beIN Sports also has the rights to show every game of the 2022 African Cup of Nations live in the USA.

Subscription prices depend on your cable provider, but cord cutters can tune into beIN Sports via fuboTV and Sling. Better still, Sling is offering new users a free 3-day trial so you can try before you buy.

Watch AFCON 22 on Sling TV Get a FREE 3-day trial Watch AFCON 22 on Sling TV Get a FREE 3-day trial

Catch the African Cup of Nations 2022 for less with this very sportsmanlike offer. Right now, you can get your first three days completely free! After that, you'll pay $35 a month. No contract. Cancel anytime.

Streaming service Fanatiz looks like it could be another cheap way to stream the African Cup of Nations 2022 in the States. Subscription costs just $7.99 a month.

African Cup of Nations 2022 live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is the place to find live coverage of the African Cup of Nations 2022 for just AU$14.99 per month (or $68 for six months). The service also serves up live Premier football, so it's a real bargain.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53) Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch a 2022 African Cup of Nations live stream, as well as Champions, Premier and Europa League football, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Available on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or console. Cancel anytime.

African Cup of Nations 2022 live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2022 African Cup of Nations in South Africa. The online sports channel will broadcast all the games live via the DStv satellite platform. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar.

African Cup of Nations 2022 schedule & kick-off times

All times GMT

GROUP STAGE:

Sunday 9th January 2022

Group A - Cameroon vs Burkina Faso - 4pm

Group A - Ethiopia vs Cape Verde - 7pm

Monday 10th January 2022

Group B - Senegal vs Zimbabwe - 1pm

Group B - Guinea vs Malawi - 4pm

Group C - Morocco vs vs Ghana - 4pm

Group C - Comoros vs Gabon - 7pm

Tuesday 11th January 2022

Group E - Algeria vs Sierra Leone - 1pm

Group D - Nigeria vs Egypt - 4pm

Group D - Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau - 7pm

Wednesday 12th January 2022

Group F - Tunisia vs Mali - 1pm

Group F - Mauritania vs Gambia - 4pm

Group E - Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast - 7pm

Thursday 13th January 2022

Group A - Cameroon vs Ethiopia - 4pm

Group A - Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso - 7pm

Friday 14th January 2022

Group B - Senegal vs Guinea - 1pm

Group B - Malawi vs Zimbabwe - 4pm

Group C - Morocco vs Comoros - 4pm

Group C - Gabon vs Ghana - 7pm

Saturday 15th January 2022

Group D - Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt - 7pm

Sunday 16th January 2022

Group F - Gambia vs Mali - 1pm

Group E - Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone - 4pm

Group F - Tunisia vs Mauritania - 4pm

Group E - Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea - 7pm

Monday 17th January 2022

Group A - Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia - 4pm

Group A - Cape Verde vs Cameroon - 7pm

Tuesday 18th January 2022

Group B - Malawi vs Senegal - 4pm

Group B - Zimbabwe vs Guinea - 4pm

Group C - Gabon vs Morocco - 7pm

Group C - Ghana vs Comoros - 7pm

Wednesday 19th January 2022

Group D - Egypt vs Sudan - 7pm

Group D - Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria - 7pm

Thursday 20th January 2022

Group E - Ivory Coast vs Algeria - 4pm

Group E - Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea - 4pm

Group F - Gambia vs Tunisia - 7pm

Group F - Mali vs Mauritania - 7pm

ROUND OF 16:

23rd – 25th January 2022

QUARTER FINALS:

29th – 30th January 2022

SEMI FINALS:

2nd – 3rd February 2022

FINAL:

6th February 2022

Where is AFCON 2022 being held?

This year's tournament takes place across six venues in five Cameroonian cities. The Olembe Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé's capital, the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam, and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua have been chosen to host matches.

Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe, Cameroon, has a capacity of 20,000 and stunning ocean views. Not something Premier League stars will be used to.

The opening match of the tournament as well as the showpiece final will take place at the Chinese-built, 60,000 seater Olembe Stadium in the capital.