Italy vs Wales live stream: how to watch the 2021 Six Nations rugby in HD

Table-toppers Wales take on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday in a fascinating Guinness Six Nations mismatch. It should be a formality for Wayne Pivac's Grand Slam-chasers, but Italy are capable of pulling off a shock win when you least expect it. The match kicks off at 2.15pm on ITV (free in the UK and Ireland). Follow our guide on how to watch an Italy vs Wales live stream in HD from anywhere in the world.

Italy vs Wales live stream Date: Saturday 13th March 2021 Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Free UK stream: ITV Hub / S4C (Welsh language) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial)

With just two rounds to go, Wales top the table with three wins from three. France are second with a game in hand, while Ireland are third. Italy remain glued to the bottom and in search of their first Six Nations win since 2015.

Following a thrilling Triple Crown victory over England last time out, Wales are now firmly in the box seat, but head coach Wayne Pivac will be wary of slipping on a banana skin this weekend.

The latest team news? Cardiff Blues lock Cory Hill will return to the Wales starting line-up – his first Six Nations start in two years – to partner captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second row. Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies has been recalled, replacing Kieran Hardy. Adam Beard drops out but Lloyd Williams and Jake Ball get the nod.

Can Wales close in on a fifth Six Nations Grand Slam ahead of a huge Round 5 clash with France next Saturday? Pivac will expect nothing less than an 80-minute performance.

Six Nations table 2021 TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS Wales 3 3 0 0 22 2 14 France 2 2 0 0 42 1 9 Ireland 3 1 0 2 31 3 7 England 3 1 0 2 2 2 6 Scotland 2 1 0 1 4 1 5 Italy 3 0 0 3 -101 0 0

Italy will have the home advantage but as the game will be played behind closed doors, the Azzurri won't be able to draw on the roar of the fans.

Welsh-born scrum-half Stephen Varney will start for Italy after missing the Ireland game with an injury, while newcomers Danilo Fischetti and Giosue Zilocchi form a prop pairing around captain Luca Bigi. Winger Mattia Bellini replaces Luca Sperandio.

Italy vs Wales kicks off at 2.15pm this Saturday (ITV & ITV Hub). Here's how to watch the Six Nations for free and in HD wherever you are.

Six Nations 2021: Italy vs Wales free live stream

Good news: every 2021 Six Nations game will be on shown on free-to-air TV in the UK (coverage will be divided between BBC, ITV and welsh language channel S4C).

ITV and S4C have the rights to Saturday's clash between Italy and Wales, and will stream Italy vs Wales online via the ITV Hub and S4C, so you can watch on your computer, phone or smart TV.

Of course, the free streams are only accessible to viewers in the UK. So if you're a UK citizen stuck outside of the country this weekend, simply use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN which you can try 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee. Why not give it a whirl and see how it performs? If it doesn't work for you, then you'll have lost nothing.

Sadly, there's no 4K coverage of the Six Nations this year. Instead, the games will be available at a very reasonable HD resolution on your television.

Watch Italy vs Wales from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch Italy vs Wales US live stream

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to show the Six Nations 2021 in the USA, including Italy vs Wales. The network will stream all the action live on its Peacock TV streaming platform. Subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with commercials) or $9.99 a month (commercial-free).

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the 2021 Six Nations as well as selected Premier League soccer games, Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup coverage, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2021 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the Six Nations and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.

Tempted? We don't blame you. Peacock offers a free 7-day trial. After that, you'll be billed $4.99 a month but there's no lock-in contract so you can cancel at any time.

How to watch Italy vs Wales in Australia

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts you can watch Six Nations 2021 in Australia on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match including Italy vs Wales.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports using this free two week trial after which you'll pay $19.99 a month.

The other option is to use Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports. The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand including Six Nations 2021 live streams. The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both include a free 14-day trial to get you started. There's no lock-in contract and you can cancel at any time.

How to watch Italy vs Wales in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the official broadcaster of the Six Nations 2021 in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport via most pay TV packages and subscribers can watch online using company's Sky Go service. Non-subscribers can catch an Italy vs Wales live stream on Sky Sport Now, the broadcaster's streaming-only platform. Anyone can join and it costs just $19.99 a month.

Watch Italy vs Wales in Ireland

As well as on the BBC, Rugby fans in the Emerald Isle will enjoy free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2021 courtesy of the Virgin Media. All matches, including the Italy vs Wales live stream, will be show on Virgin Media One and on Virgin Media Player.

Virgin Media's Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch Italy vs Wales in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the best place to catch Six Nations 2021 coverage in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just $20 a month – but the first month costs nothing thanks to the 30-day free trial. That's enough for a chunk of Six Nations games, as well as Premier League, Champions League and NFL action.

DAZN membership costs €11.99 in Europe, and new users get the same (extremely generous) 30-day free trial.

How to watch England vs France in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch all the Six Nations 2021 action – including Italy vs Wales – in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2021 schedule

Round 4

Saturday 13th March 2021 - Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm ITV and S4C

Saturday 13th March 2021 - England vs France 4.45pm ITV

Sunday 14th March 2021 - Scotland vs Ireland 3pm BBC

Round 5

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Scotland v Italy 2.15pm BBC

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Ireland v England 4.45pm ITV

Saturday 20th March 2021 - France v Wales, 8pm BBC and S4C