Italian Grand Prix live stream and how to watch the F1 from Monza

The Max vs Lewis show continues this weekend, as F1 returns to the legendary Monza circuit for the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. Mercedes are tipped to dominate at the Temple of Speed, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won’t give up his championship lead without a (wheel-to-wheel) fight. Practice 1 starts at 1.30pm BST on Friday, 10th Sept. Austrian F1 fans can stream the race for free. Follow our guide on how to watch an Italian Grand Prix free live stream in 4K and for free from anywhere.
Date: 10th – 12th Sept 2021
Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy
FREE stream: ServusTV | ORF (Austria)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free
Free trial: DAZN F1 (Spain)
F1 season pass: F1 TV Pro $9.99/month (USA)
4K stream: Sky (UK)
F1 is giving the Sprint format another go this week, the schedule for Monza is as follows: First Practice is at 1.30pm on Friday, followed by the Qualifying for the Sprint race at 5pm. Practice 2 is on Saturday at 11am, before the Sprint race (to determine Sunday's grid) at 3.30pm. Then it's lights out for the Formula 1 Heineken Italian Grand Prix 2021 at 2pm on Sunday.
This year's race will take place precisely 100 years after the Italian Grand Prix of 1921 in Montichiari, so its going to be a huge deal for F1 and Scuderia Ferrari supporters. But, of course, all eyes will be on the titanic title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
The Dutchman posted a sublime victory in front of home fans last week, and now leads Hamilton by by three points in the standings. "They were just too fast today," Hamilton said over the radio moments after crossing the line in second place. Pierre Gasly brought the Alpha Tauri home in fourth, proving once again why he is deserving of a seat in the Red Bull team.
In other F1 news, it's (finally) been confirmed that Valtteri Bottas will leave Mercedes next year. The Flying Finn will drive for Alfa Romeo. Williams' George Russell is expected to be announced as Hamilton's teammate for 2022.
Who has the pace to tame Monza? Hamilton vs Verstappen is one of the most intense F1 battles ever seen on TV so you won't want to miss a second. F1 fans in Austria can watch every race free. Follow our guide on how to watch an Italian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch a Italian Grand Prix free live stream
Lucky enough to live in Austria? You can watch the entire F1 season – including the 2021 Italian Grand Prix – for free.
ServusTV, the free-to-air station owned by Red Bull, has split the rights to F1 with public broadcaster ORF until 2023.
Going to be outside Austria this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access a Italian Grand Prix free live stream without being blocked.
We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
Watch F1 anywhere in the world using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Italian Grand Prix rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safer than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Italian Grand Prix, you may wish to choose 'Austria' for ServusTV or ORF.
3. Then head over to ServusTV or ORF on your browser or device and enjoy the Italian Grand Prix live stream.
F1 season pass for only $9.99 a month
F1 TV Pro is one of the cheapest ways to watch live coverage of every 2021 F1 race in HD. Subscription costs just $9.99 per month in the US, or €7.99 a month in France and the Netherlands.
Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2021 F1 season for the crazy-low price of R$143 (US$27) a year. You can even select English commentary from Sky's Martin Brundle and David Croft.
F1 TV Pro is available in 188 countries, but not the UK, sadly. If you're visiting the UK from abroad and want to watch the Italian Grand Prix, you'll need to use a VPN to access F1 TV Pro without being blocked.
F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The app supports Chromecast and AirPlay 2.
How to watch the Italian Grand Prix in 4K
Sky has the exclusive UK television rights to show every F1 race until the end of 2024. To watch the Italian Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD (who wouldn't?) you’ll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1.
That starts at £45 per month, with a one-off payment of £20 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It's a fair chunk of change, but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.
Italian GP live stream in Full HD with Dolby 5.1
Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can watch this weekend's Italian Grand Prix on Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now.
Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.
Spain: Italian Grand Prix live stream
With Carlos Sainz Jr at Ferrari and Fernando Alonso on the grid, Spanish F1 fans will be keen to tune into a 2021 Italian Grand Prix free live stream.
DAZN has acquired the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel, in the company of ex-F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa.
DAZN F1 launched on 1st March 2021 across DAZN and Movistar+. You can try it free for 7 days. After that you'll be rolled on a monthly subscription.
Brazil: Italian Grand Prix live stream
TV Band has replaced Globo as the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil. The switch allows Formula 1 to launch its official live streaming platform – F1 TV Pro – in South America.
Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2021 F1 season for the ridiculously low price of R$143 (US$27).
Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? Simply use a VPN to watch the Italian Grand Prix without being blocked.
Australia: Italian Grand Prix live stream
G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
Streaming platform Kayo Sports carries Fox and offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.
Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every race.
Germany: Italian Grand Prix live stream
Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race this season, including a 2021 Italian Grand Prix live stream.
With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, F1 fans will question why the French and Dutch can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month, and envy their Austrian neighbours getting it for free.
Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.
USA: Italian Grand Prix live stream
For complete access to F1 in 2021 Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels (or Univision for Spanish language coverage).
ESPN will carry live coverage of every session of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.
Live streaming is available via the ESPN App, which is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. You'll need to sign up to ESPN first, though.
The US and Mexican grand prix races will be broadcast on ABC for free. Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can try a top streaming service such as FuboTV for free.
There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes ESPN, and get the first month for just $10. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.
Russia: Italian Grand Prix live stream
Good news: the 2021 F1 season will be shown free-to-air on Match TV in Russia.
Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a Italian Grand Prix free live stream without being blocked.
Italy: Italian Grand Prix live stream
Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pit lane reporting, while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.
Don't fancy taking out an expensive Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can get a Italian Grand Prix live stream via Sky Italia's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!
Japan: Italian Grand Prix live stream
DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for a few seasons and will serve up a Italian Grand Prix live stream this weekend. The service delivers live coverage of every race of the 2021 season and stats galore, making it a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan.
Full 2021 F1 calendar & race winners
Latest news: the Japanese GP has been cancelled due to rising coronavirus numbers. F1 is set for its first Qatar Grand Prix on 21st November 2021.
|DATE
|GRAND PRIX
|CIRCUIT
|COUNTRY
|WINNER
|26-28 March
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Bahrain International Circuit
|Bahrain
|Lewis Hamilton
|16-18 April
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|Autodromo Imola
|Italy
|Max Verstappen
|30 April 2 May
|Portuguese Grand Prix
|Portimão Circuit
|Portugal
|Lewis Hamilton
|7-9 May
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Catalunya Circuit
|Spain
|Lewis Hamilton
|20-23 May
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Monaco Circuit
|Monte Carlo
|Max Verstappen
|4-6 June
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Baku street circuit
|Azerbaijan
|Sergio Perez
|18-20 June
|French Grand Prix
|Circuit Paul Ricard
|France
|Max Verstappen
|25-27 June
|Steiermark Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
|Austria
|Max Verstappen
|2-4 July
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
|Austria
|Max Verstappen
|16-18 July
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone Circuit
|Great Britain
|Lewis Hamilton
|30 July - 1 Aug
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Hungaroring
|Hungary
|Lewis Hamilton
|27-29 Aug
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Spa-Francorchamps Circuit
|Belgium
|Max Verstappen
|3-5 Sept
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Circuit Zandvoort
|Netherlands
|Max Verstappen
|10-12 Sept
|Italian Grand Prix
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza
|Italy
|24-26 Sept
|Russian Grand Prix
|Sochi International Street Circuit
|Russia
|8-10 Oct
|Turkish Grand Prix
|TBC
|TBC
|22-24 Oct
|US Grand Prix
|Circuit of The Americas
|United States
|29-31 Oct
|Mexico Grand Prix
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|Mexico
|12-14 Nov
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Autodromo Interlagos
|Brazil
|19-21 Nov
|Qatar Grand Prix
|TBC
|Qatar
|26-28 Nov
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|Jeddah
|Saudi Arabia
|3-5 Dec
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina Circuit
|UAE
