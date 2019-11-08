Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Bayern and Dortmund anywhere in the world

The weekend has arrived that all Bundesliga fans will have circled in their diaries when the campaign's fixtures were announced: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the league's dominant pair, face each other in the league for the first time this season.

Things probably aren't quite how we envisioned, however, with both teams trailing Borussia Mönchengladbach at the top of the table and Bayern without a manager following Niko Kovac's dismissal after last weekend.

Dortmund can go top with a win, but only if Mönchengladbach fail to get a point at home to 12th-placed Werder Bremen, which on current form seems unlikely. Bayern could also find themselves outside the top six, level on points as they are with RB Leipzig, Freiburg and Schalke, and with a host of other teams breathing down their necks.

It's already shaping up to be another terrific season in Germany, even after last season when Bayern just managed to edge Dortmund to the title on the final day.

The Bavarian side have strengthened since then with the signings of Lucas Hernandez, Ivan Perisic and, most recently, Philippe Coutinho, but early season form has been patchy at best, and their closest rivals were also busy over the summer. Julien Favre has paid big money to bring Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz to Signal Iduna Park, while the return of Mats Hummels from Bayern will offer added edge to the title race.

That's not to say the side lifting the trophy come May couldn't be from outside those two clubs. Leipzig finished third last season – where they currently sit after ten games – and have recently brought in 32-year-old manager Julian Nagelsmann from Hoffenheim. Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, could also be in with a shout having secured their UEFA Champions League return by finishing fourth last term.

But if there is a European league where the title race often comes second to the on-pitch entertainment and stadium atmospheres, it is this.

Watch live Bundesliga matches in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show German top flight matches in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to catch last season's top seven as they take on the rest of Europe.

New BT broadband and TV customers will gain access to the coverage free of charge, while it costs £6 each month for existing customers. For 4K via BT TV, you need the Max 4K package, which will cost you £20 a month to add to existing BT broadband, or £49.99 for the full shebang.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month, though that won't include the Ultra HD channel.

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch live Bundesliga matches in the USA

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

Those in the USA wishing to see their growing number of compatriots compete in this season's Bundesliga will need access to Fox Sports, which will show as many six live games across its channels each match week.

Those with cable can buy the network in to watch at home on their TV, online or on the Fox Go app for smartphone and tablet.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to one of the sports steaming sites listed below to gain access to Fox Sports alongside a range of other channels, ideal for those seeking coverage of multiple leagues.

