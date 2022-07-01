British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 race at Silverstone for free, Practice 1

Silverstone Circuit for the is ready for the 2022 British Grand Prix

British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2022 F1 race at Silverstone
The 2022 British Grand Prix weekend begins today, and with Max Verstappen now 49 points ahead of championship rival Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari fightback needs to start now. The entire Silverstone weekend – practice, qualifying, race – is live and free on Channel 4. Travelling away from home right now? Follow our guide below to watch a British Grand Prix free live stream from abroad.

2022 British Grand Prix live stream

Date: 1st – 3rd July 2022

Circuit: Silverstone, England

FREE F1 streams:  Channel 4 (opens in new tab) | RTL Zwee (opens in new tab) (Lux) | ServusTV (opens in new tab) / ORF (opens in new tab) (Austria)

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab)

F1 season pass: F1 TV Pro 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

4K stream: Sky TV (UK)

The schedule for this weekend is as follows: First Practice is at 1pm BST on Friday, 1st July, followed by Second Practice at 4pm. Final Practice is at 12pm on Saturday, before Qualifying at 3pm. Then it's lights out for the 2022 British Grand Prix at 3pm on Sunday, 3rd July.

After a week of controversy in which Lewis Hamilton responded maturely to a reported racist comment made by three-time champion Nelson Piquet, attention has returned to the track and the epic battle between Red Bull and Ferrari.

Last time, Max Verstappen held off a late charge by Carlos Sainz to extended his total points haul to 175, well ahead of teammate Sergio Perez on 129 and title hopeful Charles Leclerc on 126. In the constructors' championship, Red Bull lead the way with 304 points, 76 clear of Ferrari.

Can Leclerc and co. come back strong at Silverstone? We'll have to wait and see but with plenty of pass opportunities, and F1's new cars taking up to 80 percent of the Silverstone lap at full throttle, Round 10  is sure to produce drama.

The 2022 British Grand Prix takes place over 52 laps of the 5.891-kilometre Silverstone Circuit on Sunday, 3rd July. The Northampton weather forecast points to a wet qualifying followed by a dry race. Below you'll find all the ways to watch a British Grand Prix live stream wherever you are in the world.

British Grand Prix free live stream

British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2022 F1 race at Silverstone

British motorsport fans can watch practice, qualifying and the full race free on Channel 4 (opens in new tab).

Currently abroad?

Use a VPN to access the free British Grand Prix live stream wherever you are in the world. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

Lucky enough to live in Luxembourg? You can also get a free F1 live stream on RTL Zwee (opens in new tab). Austrians are in luck too. You can watch every race live on ServusTV / ORF.

Watch a British Grand Prix live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 British Grand Prix holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from where you are – and saving you money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
 ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for the British Grand Prix live stream

Using a VPN to watch the F1 while abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the British Grand Prix, choose 'UK' for Channel 4.

3. Then head over to Channel 4 (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2022 British Grand Prix live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the British Grand Prix in 4K

British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2022 F1 race at Silverstone

Sky has the UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2024. To watch in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q box or Sky Glass TV and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. 

More recently, Sky has confirmed that F1 will be broadcast in 4K HDR for the first time.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals if you want to watch F1 live and in 4K UHD.

Stream the British Grand Prix in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the 2022 F1 season using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now TV Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 per month

Want to watch the entire F1 season – including the 2022 British Grand Prix – from start to finish? Formula 1's streaming service,  F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab), is a great option. Fans in the USA can subscribe for only $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, while those in France and the Netherlands can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month. 

F1 TV Pro includes full, live coverage of every F1 race in HD. There are no commercial breaks and you can select English audio commentary from Sky TV's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (Sky has TV rights until 2024).

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The F1 app is now available on Apple TV, too.

British Grand Prix live stream in the USA

British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2022 F1 race at Silverstone

ESPN will carry live coverage of every F1 race, including this weekend's British Grand Prix, to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

The British Grand Prix race is at 10am ET on Sunday, 3rd July 2022.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can switch to a streaming service such as Sling (opens in new tab) Orange or FuboTV...

Sling Orange 50% off your first month
Catch every race of the 2022 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN. It's $35 each month after the half-price first month, but there's no contract and you can cancel at any time.

FuboTV 7-day free trial
Fubo TV has ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and FOX) so it's a good choice for streaming sports, including the 2022 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. There's a 7-day free trial and plans start from $69.99 thereafter. No contract, cancel anytime.

View Deal

British Grand Prix live stream in Spain

British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2022 F1 race at Silverstone

Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari and Fernando Alonso at Alpine means 2022 is set to be a huge year for Spanish F1 fans.

DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to show Formula 1, including the 2022 British Grand Prix, in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel.

(opens in new tab)

F1 live stream with DAZN for €9.99 a month
DAZN has the rights to the F1 in Spain as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. Subscription costs jus €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel at anytime.

British Grand Prix live stream in Brazil

TV Band is now the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil, which means Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) and stream every track session of the 2022 F1 season for R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? You'll need to use a VPN to access local live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Bueno!

British Grand Prix live stream in Australia

British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2022 F1 race at Silverstone

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this Sunday's 2022 British GP. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers will get a front row seat when the action starts. 

Kayo Sports is offering new subscribers a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35. 

Happy with highlights? 10Play (opens in new tab) will show free highlights of every race.

British Grand Prix live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race in 2022, including a 2022 British Grand Prix live stream.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will question why their French and Dutch neighbours can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month (opens in new tab) and envy the Austrians getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

British Grand Prix live stream in Russia

The 2022 F1 season is due to be shown free-to-air on Match TV (opens in new tab) in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Nostrovia!

British Grand Prix live stream in Italy

Sky Italia (opens in new tab) is the place to watch F1 – including the 2022 British Grand Prix live stream – in Italy. F2 champion and former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pitlane reporting, while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Don't fancy taking out a Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream every race live via Sky's Now (opens in new tab) app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

British Grand Prix live stream in Japan

DAZN (opens in new tab) has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore, so it's a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

2022 F1 calendar, dates and start times

British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2022 F1 race at Silverstone

DATEGRAND PRIXCIRCUITCOUNTRYStart time (UK)
18-20 March 2022Bahrain Grand PrixBahrain InternationalBahrain3pm GMT
25-27 April 2022Saudi Arabian Grand PrixJeddahSaudi Arabia6pm BST
8-10 April 2022Australian Grand PrixMelbourneAustralia6am BST
22-24 AprilEmilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Enzo e Dino FerrariItaly2pm BST
6-8 May 2022Miami Grand PrixMiami InternationalUnited States8.30pm BST
20-22 May 2022Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona Spain2pm BST
27-29 May 2022Monaco Grand PrixMonacoMonaco2pm BST
10-12 June 2022Azerbaijan Grand PrixBaku CityAzerbaijan12pm BST
17-19 June 2022Canadian Grand PrixCircuit Gilles VilleneuveCanada7pm BST
1-3 July 2022British Grand PrixSilverstone CircuitGreat Britain3pm BST
8-10 July 2022Austrian Grand PrixRed Bull RingAustria2pm BST
22-24 July 2022French Grand PrixPaul Ricard France2pm BST
29-31 July 2022Hungarian Grand PrixHungaroringHungary2pm BST
26-28 Aug 2022Belgian Grand PrixSpa-Francorchamps CircuitBelgium2pm BST
24-26 Sept 2022Dutch Grand PrixZandvoortNetherlands2pm BST
9-11 Sept 2022Italian Grand PrixMonzaItaly2pm BST
30 Sept -1 Oct 2022Singapore Grand PrixMarina BaySingapore1pm BST
7-9 Oct 2022Japanese Grand PrixSuzuka InternationalJapan6pm BST
21-23 Oct 2022US Grand PrixCircuit of The AmericasUSA8pm BST
28-30 Oct 2022Mexican Grand PrixAutodromo Hermanos RodriguezMexico7pm GMT
11-13 Nov 2022Brazilian Grand PrixAutodromo InterlagosBrazil6pm GMT
18-20 Nov 2022Abu Dhabi Grand PrixYas Marina CircuitUAE1pm GMT
