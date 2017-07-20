Are you a bit of a hi-fi aficionado? Do you appreciate great design and pioneering features? Then we want to hear from you.

We’re working with one of the world’s biggest hi-fi brands to gather real experiences and expert opinions about a huge new product launch. It’s wireless music, but not as you know it.

We are looking for a What Hi-Fi? reader who would be excited to try out the system and willing to appear on camera, explaining what it’s like to live with. To thank you for your time and effort, you’ll get to keep it, too.

Interested? If so, here’s the brief:

Write a maximum of 100 words on your thoughts about a one-box system’s ability to accurately reproduce quality audio. Can one box ever be proper hi-fi? Does it matter? What would it have to do to impress you?

Email your answer to Liam.Maguire@haymarket.com with the title ‘Wireless Speaker Competition’. Include your full name and phone number. If you’re shortlisted, we’ll be in touch with next steps. Unfortunately we can’t respond to all entries.

If you want the chance to try out the next big thing in home audio, it’s an opportunity not to be missed. But be quick: we’re only accepting entries until Thursday 27th July. Good luck!

Terms and conditions:

The video production will involve What Hi-Fi? and our commercial partner delivering the product to your home, and then recording you unboxing it and setting it up. We will ask you some questions on camera before leaving you to use the product for roughly one week. The second stage of the production will require a further visit and an interview about your experiences over that first week with the product. The product is then yours to keep.

Filming will take place in August so the winner will need to be available for several hours twice within this period. The videos will appear within a promoted story on WhatHiFi.com, the What Hi-Fi? YouTube channel, What Hi-Fi?'s social media channels and on our commercial partner's platforms.

1. To enter, email your 100 words to Liam.Maguire@haymarket.com with your name and a contact telephone number, titling the email 'Wireless Speaker Competition'. 2. Entries close 11:59pm Thursday 27th July 2017. 3. Prizes are as stated, the winner will need to be able to commit the time to produce the video work in order to be eligible to keep the product at the end of the production. 4. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 5. No cash alternative and prizes are non-transferable. 6. Only one entry per person. 7. The winner will be judged on how well their entry conveys hi-fi expertise and how engagingly written it is. The judges’ decision is final. 7. For full website terms and conditions click here. The Promoter: Haymarket Media Group, Bridge House, 69 London Road, Twickenham, TW1 3SP. Haymarket Media Group's Privacy Policy.

We will not be collecting data from entrants. The winner will have to share their data, but this will be for use to contact and to arrange prize only. It will not be shared with any other person; this is not a data collection exercise.