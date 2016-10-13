We at What Hi-Fi? think that vinyl is already pretty magical. The team behind the MAG-LEV Audio turntable look like they want to take the magic a bit further, with the world's first levitating player.

The turntable's drive system powers the levitation, which uses magnets to keep the platter hovering, with the accuracy said to be maintained by sensor regulating software.

When you're not playing vinyl, feet appear for the platter to rest upon.

Since vibrations are one of the biggest enemies when it comes to a turntable's sound quality, physically removing the platter from the rest of the player makes some sense on paper. Naturally there are plenty of other issues to contend with as a result.

MORE: 9 of the best turntables

For extra wow factor, the turntable also has orange lighting underneath the platter.

The MAG-LEV Audio comes with a Pre-Fitted tonearm and cartridge, can play at both 33.3 and 45rpm, and weighs 8.8kg.

More information is available on the the Kickstarter page, which launched this week and has currently raised over $24,000 of its $300,000 goal.

MORE: You can play vinyl with the new £5 note but probably shouldn't