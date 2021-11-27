13 very best Black Friday speaker deals 2021: Bluetooth, stereo, wireless

Whether you're looking for a Bluetooth wireless speaker or a pair of stereo speakers, you've come to the right place.

We've hunted down the best Black Friday speaker deals we can find, featuring speakers from Sony, Bose, JBL, Klipsch, KEF, Apple and more. And all these deals are still live and in stock!

The Black Friday sales will continue across the weekend and into Cyber Monday so we will be keeping this page updated with the very best speaker deals to help you upgrade your sound experience...

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $64.99 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $64.99 $20 at Amazon

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. Get it without the smart plug for $19.99.

$99 Apple HomePod Mini $99 $90 at Best Buy (Save $9)

Sadly this deal only applies to the Space Grey and White finishes, not the more colourful options Apple launched recently. Still, it makes an excellent smart speaker even more tempting...

KEF Q350 speakers for $ KEF Q350 speakers for $ 750 $500 at Crutchfield (save $250)

If these Award-winning KEFs weren't already on your shopping list, this decent saving should tempt you.

Echo (4th Gen) $100 Echo (4th Gen) $100 $60 at Amazon (save $40)

The latest Echo combines the best of the standard Echo with the bigger, more powerful Echo Studio. Inside is a built-in Zigbee smart hub, meaning it can directly control compatible devices, and it has better sound than the previous generation.

Q Acoustics 3030i speakers $459 Q Acoustics 3030i speakers $459 $352 at Amazon (save $107)

The 3030i standmounters have all the attributes of their more compact siblings above, but add a huge slice of authority into the proceedings. Simply put, you can buy these with confidence – especially at this discounted price.

Bose Home Speaker 500 $399 Bose Home Speaker 500 $399 $349 at World Wide Stereo (save $50)

While its smaller brother, the 300, didn't wow us for sound, we've never actually been 12 rounds with this model. It boasts the same Bluetooth and wifi connectivity, AirPlay 2, app support and built-in voice assistants, but you'll also get a color LCD display screen. It's a lot of tech for this low price but hurry, there aren't many left...

Sony SRS-XB12 (red): $60 Sony SRS-XB12 (red): $60 $50 at Walmart (save $10)

This Bluetooth speaker boasts a water-, dust-, and mud-proof build, plus an Extra Bass feature for more low-end bass clout. You can even pair two speakers together for room-filling stereo sound.

Klipsch R-41PM Bluetooth bookshelf speakers $499 Klipsch R-41PM Bluetooth bookshelf speakers $499 $374 at World Wide Stereo (save $125)

Very well equipped active speakers by Klipsch that offer an integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth, digital optical, analog RCA and USB inputs.

Google Nest Audio Google Nest Audio $100 $60 at Best Buy (save $40)

Google's smart speaker is now cheaper than ever. This deal applies to all five finishes (Charcoal, Sky, Sage, Sand and Chalk), and comes with an extended holiday return period in case you change your mind.

Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers $170 Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers $170 $88 at Amazon (save $82)

Exceptionally well-reviewed on Amazon, these Sonys are budget three-way standmounters that are currently hugely discounted.

$219 Polk Audio TSi100 bookshelf speakers $219 $149 at Crutchfield

These Polk speakers are a great price and promise an open sound with wide staging and precise imaging. They sport a 1in silk dome tweeter, 5.25in polycarbonate woofer and stand 16 inches tall. Also at Amazon and World Wide Stereo.

JBL Xtreme 2 $350 JBL Xtreme 2 $350 $199 at Amazon (save $161)

When we reviewed this larger portable speaker, we concluded: "One of the best portable speakers around, the Xtreme 2 offers sonic subtlety you wouldn’t expect from first impressions". And look at that discount!

Google Home Mini (1st Gen) $50 Google Home Mini (1st Gen) $50 $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (save $25)

The Google Home Mini is a dinky smart speaker with Google Assistant. It can be used as a wireless speaker or smart hub through which you can control other Google Home and Chromecast-enabled speakers around your house. Now available with a $25 saving.

