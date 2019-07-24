This TCL 55in 4K TV with Roku and Dolby Vision is now just $400 at Walmart

Here's proof that feature-packed, big-screen TVs don't have to cost the earth. This 55in TCL TV has 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision support, not to mention the Roku smart app platform built-in, and now just $399.99 at Walmart, down from $699.99.

That's a not-so-shabby saving of – quick maths – $300.

TCL 55in Class 4K Roku TV with Dolby Vision $699.99 $399.99

A 55in TV with a 4K panel that can play HDR10 and Dolby Vision content. The Roku platform also allows offers free TV streaming channels as well as access to subscription services such as HBO Now and Hulu. A bargain at this discounted price.View Deal

The TV (model number: 55S517) is a smart set integrated with the Roku platform, which gives you direct access to thousands of channels and streaming services like HBO Now, Hulu and ESPN – no streaming stick required!

The LED TV has three HDMI sockets, dual-band wi-fi, and Dolby Vision HDR.

The remote also features voice controls, so you can just speak into it to find something to watch. Your smartphone can double as a remote control thanks to the companion control app, too.

