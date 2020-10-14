This is the cheapest (and best) OLED TV deal on Prime Day

We've cracked it. We've cut through the clutter and found the best Prime Day OLED TV deal.

Yes, the option to save $500 on LG OLED TVs is compelling. But this five-star, new for 2020 Sony OLED TV was already a great price, for a great performance, and now you can make a tidy Prime Day saving.

The Sony A8H 55-inch TV is now down to just $1298, a $200 saving on the original price, that's a 13% saving.

Sony A8H 55-inch OLED TV $1498 $1298 at Amazon

The Sony A8 is an absolute belter of a TV. It majors on realism and authenticity, all without sacrificing punch and vibrancy. It sounds very good, too, and boasts a smart, subtle design.View Deal

The Sony KD-55A8H is simply put one of Sony’s top 2020 OLEDs, and one of the company's best ever TVs. And look at that price.

As is the case with all OLED TVs, the panel is supremely thin, at just 6mm, but also has casework bolted into the back for housing connections, processing hardware and speakers.

The A8 gets Sony’s top processor – the X1 Ultimate. This brings with it features such as Object-Based Super Resolution, which is designed to intelligently analyse and enhance the definition of individual objects in an image. This OLED also boasts Sony’s Pixel Contrast Booster and X-Motion Clarity motion processing.

The A8’s connections are fairly typical: four HDMIs, three USBs, an optical output, aerial and satellite ports and a headphone socket.

There are plenty of apps available, with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus delivering 4K content complete with Dolby Vision HDR, and Google Play Movies & TV also in 4K HDR.

And thanks to a natural and authentic picture, with superb motion handling and crisp, involving sound, this really is a class-leading TV.

And with this Prime Day deal - it's a bargain.