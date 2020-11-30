Quick! The best Cyber Monday iPad deal is back but stock is limited

Apple's Black Friday deals tend to be, in a word, modest. But even we didn't see this Cyber Monday iPad deal coming.

Amazon is cutting $50 off the brand new Apple iPad Pro. Now $749 for the 128GB 11-inch with silver finish, it's the best deal currently live for this 2020 iPad Pro. The best price we've seen is $729 earlier in the Black Friday sales, but this is still an excellent, rare discount.

There is one slight catch, though: Amazon says it won't be in stock to ship until mid-January 2021. However, if you simply must have a 2020 iPad Pro in your hands by Christmas, B&H Photo is also discounting the iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB in silver to $749.

Cyber Monday iPad Pro deal

Apple iPad Pro 2020 11-inch: $799 $749 at B&H Photo

The 2020 iPad Pro boasts Apple's fast A12Z Bionic processor, so it's ideal for creative types, gaming and video streaming. B&H Photo is currently matching Amazon's sale price for the 128GB wi-fi model and has enough stock available to ship it to you today.



This iPad Pro features Apple's most up-to-date technology, including Face ID and a USB-C connector.

The 11-inch, edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display is pretty special, too. It features 120Hz Pro Motion technology and support for 4K up to 60 fps.

To the rear, there's a new ultra-wide camera that gives the iPad extra appeal for keen photographers. As for sound, Apple devices generally serve up decent portable audio and this iPad should be no exception. It sports four built-in speakers.

If you're after a blazingly-fast, premium tablet packed with Apple's smartest technology, the discounted 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch should be on your shortlist.

If Space Gray is more to your liking, B&H Photo is discounting that finish to $749, which is a $50 saving. It's a match of Amazon's sale price, but without the wait time for delivery.



