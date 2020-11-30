The cheapest Cyber Monday iPad Pro deal is live at Amazon

It's not often you hear the words 'deal' and 'Apple' in the same sentence, but this is Cyber Monday so (modest) Apple deals are somewhat to be expected. We didn't quite predict this Cyber Monday iPad deal, mind you...

Amazon has slashed over £60 off the price of a brand new Apple iPad Pro! It's the 11-inch model and the savings apply to the wifi-only models. This deal has been running since Black Friday, and such has been its popularity that Amazon was quoting a dispatch time of "within one to two months" even yesterday.

Thankfully, that's now changed to "available to ship in 1-2 days". So, you might get that iPad you always wanted before Christmas after all!

The 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch is crammed full of Apple's latest technology, including an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with 4K support and a new ultra-wide camera. Tempted? Here's a rundown of the killer discounts:

2020 iPad Pro 128GB wi-fi (ships 1-2 days): £769 £706.70 (save £62.30)

2020 iPad Pro 256GB wi-fi (ships 1-2 months): £869 £819 (save £50)

2020 iPad Pro 512GB wi-fi (in stock): £1069 £990.20 (save £78.80)

2020 iPad Pro 1TB wi-fi (in stock): £1269 £1214 (save £55)

You don't typically stumble across any significant Apple deals, especially on new products as popular as the 2020 iPad Pro.

Though we've not reviewed this particular model, we can tell you that it features Apple's most up-to-date technology, including Face ID and a USB-C connector.

The 11-inch, edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display is pretty special, too. It features 120Hz Pro Motion technology and support for 4K up to 60 fps.

To the rear, there's a new ultra-wide camera that gives the iPad extra appeal for keen photographers. As for sound, Apple devices generally serve up decent portable audio and this iPad should be no exception. It sports four built-in speakers.

If you're after a blazingly-fast, premium tablet packed with Apple's smartest technology, the discounted 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch should be on your shortlist.

