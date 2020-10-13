The best AirPods prices we've ever seen are in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Apple's latest (second-gen) AirPods are known to attract a small discount, but we're not used to one quite this big. For Amazon Prime Day, the AirPods with a wired charging case are now just $114.99, while the wireless charging case version is $149.98.

We always keep a keen eye on AirPods prices, and this is the lowest price we've seen for both models. We often see the wired and wireless versions drop to $129 and $160 respectively, and a fortnight ago we saw the latter drop to $151. This Prime Day headphones deal, however, trumps that.

AirPods with wired charging case $160 $115

The charging case isn't wireless, but who cares if you're looking at a saving this big? Tiny and light, the latest AirPods pack clever Siri functionality with a weighty, balanced sound and a good fit for most ears. The perfect accompaniment for your iPhone.View Deal

AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $150

The wireless case works with all Qi-compatible charging mats and has the battery level-indicating LED on the front for easier reference.View Deal

The second-generation AirPods pack in the features. They're powered by Apple's new H1 chip, which delivers faster pairing with Apple devices. They also benefit from an impressive boost in the audio department, producing a louder and more sophisticated sound over the originals. They're also likely to boost your street (or commute) cred, natch.

They don't sport the noise-cancelling feature of their new and pricier siblings, the AirPods Pro (which are also discounted for Prime Day, to $199), but if you're an Apple fan and are looking for good sound, design and usability at a tempting price, there's plenty to like here.

If you're not holding out for the AirPods 3 (which we could see revealed tonight alongside the iPhone 12 launch), and would rather just grab a bargain while you can, now is a great time to upgrade your iPhone experience with Apple's wireless earbuds.

