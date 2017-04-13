The Sony KD-55A1 will cost £3500, while its 65in big brother, the KD-65A1, will set you back £5000.

This places the range at the higher end of the OLED TV price spectrum with the Sony 65A1 shaping up to be a direct rival for the excellent LG OLED65E7V (£5000).

Sony created a bit of a stir when the A1 range was unveiled at CES 2017, with the design attracting a lot of attention.

The TVs use Sony's new Acoustic Surface technology, which actually vibrates the display to create a sound. This allows the TV to boast a 'speaker-less design' - a support hidden away on the back of the TV hosts a built-in subwoofer for added oomph.

There's no shortage of OLED TVs for consumers to get excited about this year with Sony, LG and Panasonic all bringing brand new models to the market. How they'll fare against Samsung's QLED screens remains to be seen, but we'll be letting you know very soon in our full reviews...

