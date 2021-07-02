Save $700 on five-star KEF speakers in the early 4th of July sales

Crutchfield is kicking off the 4th of July sales early with $700 off the five-star KEF LS50 Wireless speakers. Normally $2500, you can pick up a pair (either the Nocturne Edition or Titanium Grey/Red finish) for only $1800 while stocks last.

The 'Nocturne' Special Editions are decorated with a rhythmic pattern by famed designer Marcel Wanders. Appearance aside, they're the very same active speakers that wowed us with their impressive sound and clever connectivity.

KEF LS50 Wireless deal

The LS50 Wireless may look like a pair of speakers, but it is in fact a complete, all-in-one digital music system. A plethora of connections and seriously impressive sound make it a brilliant one at that. Not only is it a fantastic music system, but it's also in the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame.

Thanks to built-in Spotify Connect and Tidal, you really do have a source inside the speakers, allowing you to stream your music from the dedicated KEF LS50 Wireless app on Android or iOS devices.

The LS50 Wireless can connect to a NAS drive or computer, too, so you can access all your digital music. It includes support for hi-res audio up to 24-bit, 192kHz, and works over Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections.

With $700 off the MSRP, this early 4th of July deal seems like the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day and make a serious saving on one of the best all-in-one systems we've ever tested.

