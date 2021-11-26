Save $600 on Denon's limited-edition AVC-A110 home cinema amp with this deal

Supply chain issues have meant that AVR deals are few and far between this Black Friday, but if you're looking for something a bit more distinctive than your basic home cinema amp then you're in luck. There's currently a massive saving of $600 to be had on Denon's AVC-A110 110th Anniversary Edition AV Amplifier, designed to look as good as it sounds.

The AVC-A110 sits at the top of the company’s stellar AV amplifier line-up. As such, the 13.2-channel model sports all the bells and whistles you’d expect, including support for 8K/60Hz pass-through and upscaling, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced and Auro-3D.

Denon AVC-A110 AV Amplifier $5999 Denon AVC-A110 AV Amplifier $5999 $5399 at Safe and Sound HQ (save $600) This stylish silver graphite amp has 13.2-channels and all the next-gen tech you'd expect with 8K/60Hz pass-through and upscaling, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced and Auro-3D. Gaming features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) are on board too, and if you decide to take a peek under the hood you'll find a chic all-black interior. No wonder the company has described it as "one of the most special AV amplifiers Denon has ever produced”.

Most of the AVC-A110's technical features are shared with the AVC-X8500HA, but the build quality is what reflects its Special Edition status and price, distinguishing it from the rest of the line-up. This is the only Denon amp you'll find with a silver graphite finish, iron diecast feet, a copper transformer plate and, should you be interested in taking a peek under the hood, an all-black interior.

Gamers will be pleased to know that all the latest and greatest lag-minimising features – Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), as well as Quick Frame Transport (QFT) – are correct and present, too. And streaming smarts are also on board thanks to HEOS multi-room integration.

Denon says the 150-watts-per-channel amp has been tuned “at its component level to solidify its place as one of the most special AV amplifiers Denon has ever produced”, with a monolithic amplifier design driven by a substantial 8.2kg high-current power transformer.

