Save 10% on five-star Ruark radios for Black Friday 2018

If there's a free rectangular-shaped space on your bedside table where a radio could be, you may well be interested to know that Sevenoaks has slashed 10% off a handful of Ruark Audio radios and wireless speakers.

What might further your interest is the fact these Ruark deals include the current Award-winning Ruark MR1 Mk2 desktop speakers, as well as the five-star Ruark R1 Mk3 portable radio and R2 MK3 all-in-one system.

The biggest Black Friday Ruark discount offers a generous £70 saving, and all can be viewed below. The deals are valid until the 26th November.

Ruark Audio R1 MK3 £217 £197 Small but powerful, the portable R1 Mk3 radio balances performance, features and functionality in a compact, stylish package. It sounds great and it's neat RotoDial system and OLED display make it a joy to use - which is why it fully deserves its five-star rating. Offer ends 26th November.View Deal

Ruark Audio MR1 MK2 £329 £296 Ruark's desktop wireless speakers have just picked up another What Hi-Fi? Award for their gorgeous design and stunning musicality. Needless to say a 10% discount dropping them under £300 is most welcome. Offer ends 26th November.View Deal

Ruark Audio R2 MK3 £419 £377 If you're after speakers and DLNA network and streaming app features (including Spotify Connect) all wrapped up in one neat design, you may prefer an all-in-one system. And this Ruark is one of the best we've seen. Offer ends 26th November.View Deal

Ruark Audio MRx £359 £399 We decided that to get our five-star approval this wireless speaker system needed more warmth and body to its sound, but that doesn't mean this four-star effort isn't worth a buy. It's a well-designed speaker with much the same feature set of the system above, and has a transparent sound that's rare at this price. Offer ends 26th November.View Deal

Ruark Audio R4 MK3 £699 £629 There is much to like about the Ruark R4 Mk3. It’s a good looking and talented device, and we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it. In our four-star review, our only reservation was the price - but now that has been cut a little. If you have the budget, this ought to be high on your list. Offer ends 26th November.View Deal

