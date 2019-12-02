Quick! PS4 4 Pro + 3 top games now $160 off in Amazon Cyber Monday sale

If you're looking to snap up a PS4 Pro deal in the Cyber Monday sale, you're in luck.

in the Amazon Cyber Monday deals, the Playstation 4 Pro 1TB + Marvel's Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War: New Beginning console bundle has been discounted from $460 to just $300.

But you'll have to be quick, this is a six-hour-only Amazon Lightning Deal that expires at 16:55 ET / 13:55 PT. it's already 35 per cent claimed too, so we'd jump on this one as soon as you can.

PS4 Pro + 3 games $460 $300 at Amazon

This excellent PS4 Pro deal offers $100 off Sony's flagship console plus three top games. Get it now while stocks last.

Expires at 16:55 ET / 13:55 PT, or when stocks run out.

View Deal

The PS4 Pro may not have a 4K Blu-ray player, but as a gaming console it's a solid choice. As we said in our four-star PS4 Pro review, "games have potentially more detail, making good use of the 4K and HDR updates. Menus remain smooth to navigate, and the picture when watching video is crisp and rich – in comparison to the Xbox One S, this is the better choice in many ways".

The PS5 release date may be inching ever closer, but for the next year or so the PS4 Pro will remain one of the very best consoles on the market. And at this bargain price, it's now a more appealing option than ever. So, what are you waiting for?

MORE:

The best Cyber Monday US deals 2019

The best Black Friday PS4 deals 2019: the cheapest bundles live right now

Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2019: the biggest and best deals