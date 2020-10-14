Prime Day speaker deals: save 25% on hi-fi and home theater speakers

It's not all Echo speakers and Fire TV Sticks in the Amazon Prime Day sales. You can save on hi-fi and home theater speakers too, including these excellent deals from Q Acoustics.
Whether you're after a pair of stereo speakers for a home hi-fi system or you're thinking about buying a 5.1-speaker system for surround sound, there are deals to be found across the Q Acoustics range. There's even a soundbar, too.
Many of these products have received glowing five-star reviews and are previous What Hi-Fi? Awards winners – so with these discounts, they're great value.
Q Acoustics M4 soundbar
$350 $297
This Award-winning soundbar delivers great dispersion of sound, weighty, powerful bass and wireless Bluetooth for music playback. It goes loud but sounds detailed at low volume too. A great soundbar option, now at a great price.View Deal
Q Acoustics 3010i speakers
$265 $225
Q Acoustics 3020i speakers
$315 $268
These are excellent bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces. They are small but deliver an entertaining sound and are perfect if space and budget is tight. Want a bit more power? Go for the larger 3020i speakers.View Deal
Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanding speakers
$840 $714
If your love bass and big sound but don't have a huge budget, then a pair of affordable floorstanding speakers is what you need. These five-star speakers are a great bet, especially at this new low price.View Deal
Q Acoustics 7000i 5.1 theater system
$1155 $900
Another five-star product. This one has been around a few years but good sound doesn't go out of fashion and this compact system is a great way to get true home theater sound on a low budget. Expect strong bass and stacks of detail from this 5.1 system with subwoofer.View Deal
