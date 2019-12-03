Price drop! Jabra true wireless buds just $89 in Best Buy Cyber Monday sales

True wireless is hot right now and it's a great time to buy a set of buds with all the fantastic Cyber Monday headphones deals still available.

Jabra has been sure not to miss the party. Head over to Best Buy and you'll find a set of Jabra Elite 65t true wireless headphones at a killer price of $90 while stocks last – that's a $80 saving on the $170 RRP, and the cheapest price we've seen them at (they were $99.99 in the Black Friday sales).

After the $80 Sony WF-1000X deal, this is the best true wireless buds offer available.

The Jabra Elite 65t true-wireless earbuds have a lot going for them as far as general use, convenience and solid connection go, even if we think there are better (and yes, now pricier) wireless earbuds out there for sound quality.

