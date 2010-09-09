The HDJ-500 cans are the latest member of the Pioneer DJ headphone range and with a £90 price tag, they're the most affordable offering in the line-up.

Due out in red and black designs in November, there will also be a white model in January 2011.

The Pioneer HDJ-500 cans aim to major on a clearly produced low-mid range, helping to make kick and snare drums paricularly easy to hear.

The design naturally has DJing in mind, with a rotating arm structure that allows plenty of movement of the headband, plus an interchangeable side-mounted cord.

